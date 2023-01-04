COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 4 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

3 de Enero de 2023

Wednesday

At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $642,735

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 16

Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

El actor Benedict Cumberbatch podría enfrentar una demanda millonaria por el pasado esclavista de su familia

¿Dejar salir al gato?, esto es lo que dice la ciencia

