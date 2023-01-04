ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

Wednesday
At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $642,735
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 7-6 (6), 6-2.