ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE

U.S. House Republicans reconvene to try to elect a leader

Start: 04 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

End: 04 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The newly Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives meets again on Wednesday to try to elect a leader, the day after a small group of about 20 hardliners in the majority party repeatedly blocked efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy as the powerful speaker, a position second in line to the presidency.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/HOUSE TV/UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com