ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE

U.S. House Republicans reconvene to try to elect a leader
Start: 04 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT
End: 04 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The newly Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives meets again on Wednesday to try to elect a leader, the day after a small group of about 20 hardliners in the majority party repeatedly blocked efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy as the powerful speaker, a position second in line to the presidency.
