COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 4 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/HOUSE

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 04

4 de Enero de 2023

U.S. House Republicans reconvene to try to elect a leader

Start: 04 Jan 2023 17:00 GMT

End: 04 Jan 2023 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The newly Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives meets again on Wednesday to try to elect a leader, the day after a small group of about 20 hardliners in the majority party repeatedly blocked efforts to elect Kevin McCarthy as the powerful speaker, a position second in line to the presidency.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/HOUSE TV/UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los 10 K-dramas más vistos de Netflix para empezar a ver en enero

Los 10 K-dramas más vistos de Netflix para empezar a ver en enero

El actor venezolano Jerónimo Gil disparó contra empleados de una discoteca en Caracas tras ser echado por maltratar a una mujer

Los actores de Romeo y Julieta de 1968 denunciarán al estudio Paramount Pictures por abuso sexual

De las vacaciones familiares de Gwyneth Paltrow al paseo de Jennifer Lawrence con su bebé: celebrities en un click

Sandro x Sandro: canciones, amores e influencias en 13 frases a trece años de su partida

TENDENCIAS

Cuál es la diferencia entre llamas y alpacas

Cuál es la diferencia entre llamas y alpacas

Presentan en el CES 2023 un dispositivo para inodoros que analiza la orina en tiempo real

Android 13 se actualiza por una falla de seguridad, así se puede descargar

WhatsApp implementa etiquetas para los mensajes guardados

Se detectaron casos de dengue autóctono en la Argentina: cómo prevenirlo y cuáles son los signos de alerta

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Qué pasó con Joshua Ivanoff, el modelo que alcanzó la fama por ‘Combate’ y por sus mediáticos romances

Qué pasó con Joshua Ivanoff, el modelo que alcanzó la fama por ‘Combate’ y por sus mediáticos romances

La OMS denunció que las estadísticas oficiales de China no reflejan el verdadero impacto del brote de COVID

Estas son las medidas que se implementarán en Cundinamarca para el retorno del puente de Reyes

Militares en retiro criticaron improvisación en proceso con el ELN, aseguraron que al buque del Gobierno “se le está entrando el agua”

Pese a las protestas, el ayatollah Ali Khamenei defendió la imposición del velo islámico a las mujeres iraníes: “Es una obligación religiosa”