SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|87
|56
|Roanoke
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|32
|79
|61
|Evansville
|25
|14
|9
|2
|0
|30
|81
|80
|Birmingham
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|94
|75
|Huntsville
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|76
|71
|Knoxville
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|83
|70
|Fayetteville
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|72
|76
|Quad City
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|62
|67
|Pensacola
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|88
|87
|Macon
|21
|4
|15
|2
|0
|10
|57
|87
|Vermilion County
|22
|3
|18
|1
|0
|7
|44
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.