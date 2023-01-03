NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|37
|29
|4
|4
|62
|140
|83
|Toronto
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|125
|94
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|Buffalo
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|138
|118
|Ottawa
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|112
|116
|Florida
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|124
|131
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|37
|25
|6
|6
|56
|118
|94
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|Washington
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|127
|108
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|122
|105
|Pittsburgh
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|122
|111
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|21
|15
|2
|44
|120
|104
|Philadelphia
|38
|14
|17
|7
|35
|102
|125
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|Colorado
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|107
|104
|St. Louis
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|114
|135
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|Arizona
|35
|13
|17
|5
|31
|102
|128
|Chicago
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|79
|137
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|40
|26
|12
|2
|54
|134
|113
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|Seattle
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|121
|115
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|San Jose
|39
|12
|20
|7
|31
|120
|146
|Anaheim
|38
|10
|24
|4
|24
|88
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
San Jose 5, Chicago 2
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Monday's Games
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.