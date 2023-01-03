NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 37 29 4 4 62 140 83 Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 Buffalo 35 18 15 2 38 138 118 Ottawa 37 17 17 3 37 112 116 Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 Pittsburgh 37 19 12 6 44 122 111 N.Y. Islanders 38 21 15 2 44 120 104 Philadelphia 38 14 17 7 35 102 125 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 Colorado 36 19 14 3 41 107 104 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 Chicago 36 8 24 4 20 79 137

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 26 12 2 54 134 113 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 Seattle 35 19 12 4 42 121 115 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 San Jose 39 12 20 7 31 120 146 Anaheim 38 10 24 4 24 88 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

San Jose 5, Chicago 2

Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1

Seattle 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday's Games

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.