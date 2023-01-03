THROUGH JANUARY 2
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|45
|1.86
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|1.94
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|30
|2.20
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1567
|60
|2.30
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1680
|65
|2.32
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|2.34
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|28
|1599
|63
|2.36
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|50
|2.38
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|1695
|68
|2.41
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|63
|2.42
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|14
|837
|34
|2.44
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|23
|1309
|54
|2.48
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|44
|2.57
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|14
|805
|35
|2.61
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|9
|529
|23
|2.61
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|73
|2.61
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|15
|893
|39
|2.62
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|2.65
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|739
|33
|2.68
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|72
|2.68
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|21
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1680
|18
|9
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|18
|9
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|1695
|17
|6
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|28
|1599
|17
|5
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|16
|9
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|15
|9
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|15
|5
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|25
|1398
|15
|5
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|28
|1615
|13
|12
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1567
|13
|12
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|23
|1341
|13
|8
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|13
|5
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|27
|1594
|12
|10
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|26
|1532
|12
|9
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|24
|1387
|12
|6
|5
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|23
|1360
|12
|9
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|26
|1556
|11
|10
|4
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|20
|1149
|11
|6
|1
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|11
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|11
|3
|0
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|45
|688
|.939
|21
|1
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|361
|.928
|10
|1
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1680
|65
|836
|.928
|18
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1567
|60
|749
|.926
|13
|12
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|14
|805
|35
|422
|.923
|7
|5
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|26
|1559
|63
|736
|.921
|16
|9
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|28
|1599
|63
|732
|.921
|17
|5
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|30
|346
|.920
|11
|3
|0
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|369
|.920
|8
|5
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|14
|837
|34
|390
|.920
|9
|3
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|23
|1309
|54
|618
|.920
|10
|9
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|350
|.919
|8
|3
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|10
|505
|23
|258
|.918
|4
|4
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|1695
|68
|762
|.918
|17
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|25
|1461
|67
|749
|.918
|15
|5
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|23
|1360
|63
|698
|.917
|12
|9
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|27
|1594
|73
|792
|.916
|12
|10
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|73
|787
|.915
|18
|9
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|72
|771
|.915
|15
|9
|3
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|18
|1028
|44
|469
|.914
|11
|4
|2
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1680
|3
|18
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1567
|3
|13
|12
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|24
|1387
|3
|12
|6
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|23
|1309
|3
|10
|9
|3
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|3
|10
|1
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|28
|1675
|2
|18
|9
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|28
|1615
|2
|13
|12
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|27
|1611
|2
|15
|9
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|28
|1599
|2
|17
|5
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|26
|1556
|2
|11
|10
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|25
|1450
|2
|21
|1
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|24
|1262
|2
|13
|5
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|15
|893
|2
|10
|2
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|2
|11
|3
|0