English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|16
|14
|1
|1
|40
|14
|43
|Man City
|16
|11
|3
|2
|44
|16
|36
|Newcastle
|17
|9
|7
|1
|32
|11
|34
|Man United
|16
|10
|2
|4
|24
|20
|32
|Tottenham
|17
|9
|3
|5
|33
|25
|30
|Liverpool
|17
|8
|4
|5
|34
|22
|28
|Brentford
|18
|6
|8
|4
|30
|28
|26
|Fulham
|17
|7
|4
|6
|29
|27
|25
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|4
|5
|20
|18
|25
|Brighton
|16
|7
|3
|6
|28
|24
|24
|Crystal Palace
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|21
|22
|Aston Villa
|17
|6
|3
|8
|19
|25
|21
|Leicester
|17
|5
|2
|10
|26
|30
|17
|Leeds
|16
|4
|4
|8
|23
|29
|16
|Bournemouth
|17
|4
|4
|9
|18
|36
|16
|Everton
|17
|3
|6
|8
|13
|20
|15
|West Ham
|17
|4
|2
|11
|13
|22
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|3
|5
|9
|12
|34
|14
|Wolverhampton
|17
|3
|4
|10
|10
|26
|13
|Southampton
|17
|3
|3
|11
|15
|32
|12
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Leeds 1, Man City 3
Friday, Dec. 30
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Fulham 2, Southampton 1
Man City 1, Everton 1
Newcastle 0, Leeds 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 4
Sunday, Jan. 1
Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1
Monday, Jan. 2
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Man United vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|26
|16
|8
|2
|52
|25
|56
|Sheffield United
|26
|15
|6
|5
|44
|23
|51
|Blackburn
|26
|14
|0
|12
|30
|30
|42
|Watford
|26
|11
|7
|8
|31
|28
|40
|Middlesbrough
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|33
|39
|Millwall
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|26
|39
|Luton Town
|25
|10
|9
|6
|31
|26
|39
|Sunderland
|26
|10
|8
|8
|38
|29
|38
|West Brom
|26
|10
|8
|8
|34
|26
|38
|Preston
|26
|10
|7
|9
|24
|26
|37
|Norwich
|26
|10
|6
|10
|32
|29
|36
|QPR
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|31
|36
|Reading
|26
|11
|3
|12
|29
|36
|36
|Coventry
|25
|9
|8
|8
|27
|26
|35
|Swansea
|26
|9
|8
|9
|36
|36
|35
|Hull
|26
|9
|6
|11
|32
|42
|33
|Birmingham
|26
|8
|8
|10
|27
|29
|32
|Stoke
|26
|8
|6
|12
|28
|34
|30
|Bristol City
|26
|7
|8
|11
|32
|35
|29
|Cardiff
|26
|7
|7
|12
|20
|29
|28
|Rotherham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|28
|39
|27
|Blackpool
|26
|6
|8
|12
|28
|38
|26
|Huddersfield
|25
|7
|4
|14
|24
|32
|25
|Wigan
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|46
|24
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley 3, Birmingham 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
QPR 0, Luton Town 3
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 1, Sunderland 4
West Brom 2, Preston 0
Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2
Friday, Dec. 30
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1
Coventry 1, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2
Millwall 3, Rotherham 0
Monday, Jan. 2
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Swansea 1, Burnley 2
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Wigan 1, Hull 4
Stoke 0, Preston 1
QPR 1, Sheffield United 1
Saturday, Jan. 14
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|25
|17
|5
|3
|46
|26
|56
|Sheffield Wednesday
|25
|15
|7
|3
|45
|18
|52
|Ipswich
|25
|14
|8
|3
|47
|25
|50
|Derby
|24
|11
|8
|5
|33
|17
|41
|Bolton
|24
|11
|7
|6
|30
|20
|40
|Barnsley
|23
|12
|4
|7
|30
|21
|40
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|5
|9
|33
|26
|38
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|35
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|35
|Exeter
|25
|9
|7
|9
|38
|36
|34
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|9
|7
|9
|40
|42
|34
|Portsmouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|29
|27
|31
|Fleetwood Town
|24
|6
|11
|7
|28
|25
|29
|Oxford United
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|27
|29
|Lincoln
|23
|6
|11
|6
|23
|28
|29
|Shrewsbury
|24
|8
|5
|11
|23
|29
|29
|Charlton
|24
|6
|10
|8
|36
|35
|28
|Cheltenham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|18
|25
|28
|Cambridge United
|24
|7
|3
|14
|21
|39
|24
|Accrington Stanley
|23
|5
|7
|11
|21
|38
|22
|Burton Albion
|25
|5
|7
|13
|32
|50
|22
|Morecambe
|24
|4
|9
|11
|24
|34
|21
|Milton Keynes Dons
|24
|6
|3
|15
|23
|36
|21
|Forest Green
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|49
|20
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4
Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2
Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 3, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1
Friday, Dec. 30
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3
Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0
Oxford United 0, Exeter 1
Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3
Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3
Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3
Monday, Jan. 2
Barnsley 0, Bolton 3
Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0
Saturday, Jan. 7
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|24
|16
|5
|3
|35
|13
|53
|Stevenage
|24
|15
|6
|3
|35
|17
|51
|Northampton
|24
|13
|7
|4
|39
|24
|46
|Carlisle
|24
|10
|9
|5
|37
|25
|39
|Bradford
|23
|11
|6
|6
|30
|23
|39
|Swindon
|25
|10
|8
|7
|28
|25
|38
|Mansfield Town
|24
|11
|5
|8
|33
|31
|38
|Doncaster
|24
|11
|4
|9
|30
|34
|37
|Walsall
|23
|10
|6
|7
|29
|21
|36
|Barrow
|24
|11
|3
|10
|29
|28
|36
|Salford
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|23
|35
|Sutton United
|25
|10
|5
|10
|25
|31
|35
|Stockport County
|23
|10
|4
|9
|33
|23
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|24
|9
|7
|8
|29
|28
|34
|Tranmere
|24
|9
|6
|9
|25
|20
|33
|Grimsby Town
|23
|8
|6
|9
|26
|27
|30
|Crewe
|22
|7
|7
|8
|19
|27
|28
|Newport County
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|27
|25
|Harrogate Town
|23
|6
|5
|12
|30
|36
|23
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Colchester
|24
|5
|5
|14
|21
|31
|20
|Hartlepool
|24
|4
|7
|13
|24
|45
|19
|Rochdale
|23
|4
|4
|15
|18
|35
|16
|Gillingham
|23
|2
|8
|13
|7
|28
|14
___
Monday, Dec. 26
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
Crewe 0, Carlisle 3
Barrow 1, Tranmere 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4
Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2
Northampton 1, Swindon 2
Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1
Walsall 0, Stockport County 2
Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3
Friday, Dec. 30
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bradford 3, Salford 2
Colchester 1, Swindon 0
Crewe 1, Tranmere 0
Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0
Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1
Monday, Jan. 2
Barrow 0, Rochdale 0
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0
Saturday, Jan. 7
Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.