Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United 3, Ross County 0
Kilmarnock 2, Aberdeen 1
Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1
Rangers 3, Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 3
Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 4
Monday's Matches
Rangers 2, Celtic 2
Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0
Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 0
Kilmarnock 0, St Mirren FC 0
Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 1
St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Celtic vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 8:30 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Rangers, 11 a.m.
Friday's Match
Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.