Lunes 2 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

Scottish Results

2 de Enero de 2023

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United 3, Ross County 0

Kilmarnock 2, Aberdeen 1

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

Rangers 3, Motherwell 0

St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 3

Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 4

Monday's Matches

Rangers 2, Celtic 2

Aberdeen 0, Ross County 0

Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 0

Kilmarnock 0, St Mirren FC 0

Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 1

St. Johnstone 0, Dundee United 1

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 8:30 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Friday's Match

Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

