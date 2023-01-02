NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|36
|28
|4
|4
|60
|138
|82
|18-0-3
|10-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|37
|25
|6
|6
|56
|118
|94
|12-3-1
|13-3-5
|10-1-0
|Toronto
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|125
|94
|13-2-3
|10-6-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|37
|23
|11
|3
|49
|124
|97
|10-9-2
|13-2-1
|6-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|11
|1
|47
|126
|102
|15-4-1
|8-7-0
|8-5-0
|Washington
|39
|21
|13
|5
|47
|127
|108
|12-5-2
|9-8-3
|4-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|122
|105
|8-7-4
|12-5-2
|4-6-0
|Pittsburgh
|36
|19
|11
|6
|44
|121
|109
|10-4-4
|9-7-2
|5-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|119
|100
|12-6-0
|9-8-2
|9-4-0
|Detroit
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|117
|9-6-3
|7-6-4
|4-6-2
|Buffalo
|34
|18
|14
|2
|38
|137
|115
|8-8-2
|10-6-0
|6-6-1
|Florida
|38
|16
|18
|4
|36
|124
|131
|9-6-3
|7-12-1
|5-3-1
|Ottawa
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|109
|115
|9-8-1
|7-9-2
|5-5-0
|Philadelphia
|37
|13
|17
|7
|33
|98
|124
|7-9-1
|6-8-6
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|37
|15
|19
|3
|33
|100
|138
|7-9-0
|8-10-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|35
|11
|22
|2
|24
|94
|138
|9-11-1
|2-11-1
|3-7-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|38
|23
|9
|6
|52
|137
|104
|11-4-3
|12-5-3
|8-2-3
|Vegas
|39
|25
|12
|2
|52
|131
|111
|11-9-0
|14-3-2
|5-5-2
|Los Angeles
|40
|21
|13
|6
|48
|132
|138
|11-6-2
|10-7-4
|6-4-2
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|119
|95
|13-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Minnesota
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|116
|102
|11-7-1
|10-6-1
|7-3-0
|Calgary
|38
|18
|13
|7
|43
|120
|116
|11-7-2
|7-6-5
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|38
|20
|16
|2
|42
|136
|128
|9-10-1
|11-6-1
|5-4-0
|Colorado
|35
|19
|13
|3
|41
|105
|101
|9-6-3
|10-7-0
|8-3-1
|Seattle
|34
|18
|12
|4
|40
|117
|114
|9-8-2
|9-4-2
|7-4-2
|St. Louis
|37
|17
|17
|3
|37
|114
|135
|7-8-2
|10-9-1
|4-5-1
|Nashville
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|94
|107
|8-6-3
|7-8-3
|4-5-3
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|125
|141
|7-9-1
|9-8-2
|10-3-0
|Arizona
|35
|13
|17
|5
|31
|102
|128
|7-3-2
|6-14-3
|1-2-2
|San Jose
|38
|11
|20
|7
|29
|115
|144
|4-10-6
|7-10-1
|2-6-5
|Anaheim
|37
|10
|23
|4
|24
|87
|154
|6-9-1
|4-14-3
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|35
|8
|23
|4
|20
|77
|132
|5-12-2
|3-11-2
|0-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT
Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2
Washington 9, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2
Toronto 6, Colorado 2
Detroit 4, Ottawa 2
Dallas 5, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 3, Vancouver 2
Sunday's Games
Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.