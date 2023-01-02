COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 1 de Enero de 2023
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

1 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82 18-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 12-3-1 13-3-5 10-1-0
Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 13-2-3 10-6-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 10-9-2 13-2-1 6-5-2
Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 15-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0
Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 12-5-2 9-8-3 4-2-1
N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 8-7-4 12-5-2 4-6-0
Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109 10-4-4 9-7-2 5-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 12-6-0 9-8-2 9-4-0
Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 9-6-3 7-6-4 4-6-2
Buffalo 34 18 14 2 38 137 115 8-8-2 10-6-0 6-6-1
Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 9-6-3 7-12-1 5-3-1
Ottawa 36 16 17 3 35 109 115 9-8-1 7-9-2 5-5-0
Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124 7-9-1 6-8-6 4-7-4
Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 7-9-0 8-10-3 3-6-0
Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138 9-11-1 2-11-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 11-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3
Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111 11-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2
Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 11-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 13-6-0 10-7-1 11-3-0
Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 11-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0
Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 11-7-2 7-6-5 8-3-2
Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 9-10-1 11-6-1 5-4-0
Colorado 35 19 13 3 41 105 101 9-6-3 10-7-0 8-3-1
Seattle 34 18 12 4 40 117 114 9-8-2 9-4-2 7-4-2
St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 7-8-2 10-9-1 4-5-1
Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 8-6-3 7-8-3 4-5-3
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 7-9-1 9-8-2 10-3-0
Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 7-3-2 6-14-3 1-2-2
San Jose 38 11 20 7 29 115 144 4-10-6 7-10-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 6-9-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 35 8 23 4 20 77 132 5-12-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 9, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

Toronto 6, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Ottawa 2

Dallas 5, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

