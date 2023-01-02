NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82 Carolina 37 25 6 6 56 118 94 Toronto 37 23 8 6 52 125 94 New Jersey 37 23 11 3 49 124 97 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 N.Y. Rangers 38 20 12 6 46 122 105 Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109 N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 Detroit 35 16 12 7 39 110 117 Buffalo 34 18 14 2 38 137 115 Florida 38 16 18 4 36 124 131 Ottawa 36 16 17 3 35 109 115 Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 38 23 9 6 52 137 104 Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 119 95 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 116 102 Calgary 38 18 13 7 43 120 116 Edmonton 38 20 16 2 42 136 128 Colorado 35 19 13 3 41 105 101 Seattle 34 18 12 4 40 117 114 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 114 135 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 125 141 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 San Jose 38 11 20 7 29 115 144 Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 Chicago 35 8 23 4 20 77 132

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 9, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

Toronto 6, Colorado 2

Detroit 4, Ottawa 2

Dallas 5, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Vancouver 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 5, New Jersey 4, SO

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 3

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.