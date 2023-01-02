COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 1 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NFL Glance

1 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393
New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312
e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395
e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272
Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 13 3 0 .813 465 356
x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353
e-Las Vegas 6 10 0 .375 382 387
e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349
e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337

South

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328
e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335
e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369
e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414
Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411
Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351
e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264
Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385
e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365
e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 20, Arizona 19

Cleveland 24, Washington 10

Detroit 41, Chicago 10

Jacksonville 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10

New England 23, Miami 21

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10

Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24

San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT

Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El fuerte mensaje de Shakira a Gerard Piqué: “Aunque alguien nos haya traicionado hay que seguir confiando”

El fuerte mensaje de Shakira a Gerard Piqué: “Aunque alguien nos haya traicionado hay que seguir confiando”

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande y Mac Miller: cuando la comedia le ganó al rap y conquistó un corazón pop

Villano Antillano lanzó su primer álbum enfocado en el empoderamiento: “Lo hice de la mano con mi transición”

Los secretos de El diario de Bridget Jones: prejuicios, polémicas y el vínculo de Renée Zellweger con Hugh Grant

Los latinoamericanos que se consagraron en el 2022 con ‘Marvel Studios’

TENDENCIAS

Cómo limpiar una PC Windows sin perder archivos

Cómo limpiar una PC Windows sin perder archivos

Las 7 novedades de la industria automotriz que mostrará la primera feria de electrónica de 2023

De las Crónicas de Narnia a James Bond: 5 pueblos de Italia que inspiraron grandes obras

Año Chino, Bad Bunny y Premier League: por qué son lo más buscado en Google en el inicio del 2023

Las 5 aplicaciones para observar eventos astronómicos este 2023

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

La lista de países que los peruanos pueden ingresar portando su DNI o pasaporte en el 2023

La lista de países que los peruanos pueden ingresar portando su DNI o pasaporte en el 2023

Dakar 2023: arrancó el rally más duro del mundo con presencia de un peruano

López Aliaga: Sus promesas más llamativas, cobrar solo 10 soles como alcalde y “Lima, potencia mundial”

Así está el panorama en Colombia frente a la llegada de Internet 5G

Estados Unidos felicitó a Lula tras jurar como nuevo presidente de Brasil