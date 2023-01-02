NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|386
|393
|New England
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|341
|312
|e-N.Y. Jets
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|290
|305
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|384
|334
|Tennessee
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|282
|339
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|11
|1
|.281
|258
|395
|e-Houston
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|257
|389
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|347
|353
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|465
|356
|x-L.A. Chargers
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|353
|e-Las Vegas
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|382
|387
|e-Denver
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|256
|331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|328
|x-Dallas
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|461
|316
|x-N.Y. Giants
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|349
|349
|e-Washington
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|295
|337
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|296
|328
|e-New Orleans
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|323
|335
|e-Atlanta
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|335
|369
|e-Carolina
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|337
|367
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|395
|414
|Detroit
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|433
|411
|Green Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|354
|351
|e-Chicago
|3
|13
|0
|.188
|313
|434
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|412
|264
|Seattle
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|388
|385
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|291
|365
|e-Arizona
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|327
|411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Thursday's Games
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 20, Arizona 19
Cleveland 24, Washington 10
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Jacksonville 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10
New England 23, Miami 21
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10
Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24
San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT
Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.