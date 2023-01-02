English Summaries

Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
English Premier League
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1
Brentford: Ibrahima Konate (19), Yoane Wissa (42), Bryan Mbeumo (84).
Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (50).
Halftime: 2-0.
England Championship
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3
Birmingham: Tahith Chong (74).
Middlesbrough: Matt Crooks (57, 59), Chuba Akpom (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Watford: Vakoun Issouf Bayo (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Swansea 1, Burnley 2
Swansea: Oliver Cooper (27).
Burnley: Ian Maatsen (12, 22).
Halftime: 1-2.
West Brom 1, Reading 0
West Brom: Daryl Dike (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wigan 1, Hull 4
Wigan: Nathan Broadhead (63).
Hull: Jacob Greaves (15), Oscar Estupinan (78), Tyler Smith (85, 90).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stoke 0, Preston 1
Preston: Ched Evans (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
England League One
Barnsley 0, Bolton 3
Bolton: Dion Charles (12), Jon Bodvarsson (41), Kyle Dempsey (76).
Halftime: 0-2.
Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Derby: Tom Barkhuizen (7, 46), Conor Hourihane (16), David McGoldrick (45).
Halftime: 3-0.
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1
Lincoln: Jack Diamond (64).
Ipswich: Cameron Humphreys (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0
Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (7, 70, 80), Michael Smith (21), Liam Palmer (51).
Halftime: 2-0.
England League Two
Barrow 0, Rochdale 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2
Newport County: Matt Dolan (83), Offrande Zanzala (90).
Crawley Town: Dom Telford (36, 67).
Halftime: 0-1.
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Northampton: Ben Fox (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0
Stevenage: Carl Piergianni (23).
Halftime: 1-0.
England National League
Boreham Wood 1, Barnet 1
Boreham Wood: No Name (17).
Barnet: No Name (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Gateshead FC 2, York City FC 2
Gateshead FC: No Name (28, 45).
York City FC: No Name (37, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Maidstone United FC 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
Solihull Moors 1, Wrexham 2
Solihull Moors: No Name (90).
Wrexham: No Name (12, 65).
Halftime: 0-1.