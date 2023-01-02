COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

English Summaries

2 de Enero de 2023

Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League

Brentford 3, Liverpool 1

Brentford: Ibrahima Konate (19), Yoane Wissa (42), Bryan Mbeumo (84).

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (50).

Halftime: 2-0.

England Championship

Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3

Birmingham: Tahith Chong (74).

Middlesbrough: Matt Crooks (57, 59), Chuba Akpom (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Watford: Vakoun Issouf Bayo (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 1, Burnley 2

Swansea: Oliver Cooper (27).

Burnley: Ian Maatsen (12, 22).

Halftime: 1-2.

West Brom 1, Reading 0

West Brom: Daryl Dike (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 1, Hull 4

Wigan: Nathan Broadhead (63).

Hull: Jacob Greaves (15), Oscar Estupinan (78), Tyler Smith (85, 90).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stoke 0, Preston 1

Preston: Ched Evans (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One

Barnsley 0, Bolton 3

Bolton: Dion Charles (12), Jon Bodvarsson (41), Kyle Dempsey (76).

Halftime: 0-2.

Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Derby: Tom Barkhuizen (7, 46), Conor Hourihane (16), David McGoldrick (45).

Halftime: 3-0.

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1

Lincoln: Jack Diamond (64).

Ipswich: Cameron Humphreys (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass (7, 70, 80), Michael Smith (21), Liam Palmer (51).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League Two

Barrow 0, Rochdale 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2

Newport County: Matt Dolan (83), Offrande Zanzala (90).

Crawley Town: Dom Telford (36, 67).

Halftime: 0-1.

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Northampton: Ben Fox (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0

Stevenage: Carl Piergianni (23).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League

Boreham Wood 1, Barnet 1

Boreham Wood: No Name (17).

Barnet: No Name (75).

Halftime: 1-0.

Gateshead FC 2, York City FC 2

Gateshead FC: No Name (28, 45).

York City FC: No Name (37, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Maidstone United FC 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1

Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 1, Wrexham 2

Solihull Moors: No Name (90).

Wrexham: No Name (12, 65).

Halftime: 0-1.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

El momento en que rescatan a Jeremy Renner tras el accidente que lo dejó en estado crítico: testigos dieron detalles de lo que pasó

Entre besos, globos y waffles, así recibió Kim Kardashian el 2023 en Instagram

Los Premios India Catalina 2023 tendrán nuevas categorías y cambios en el galardón a Mejor telenovela

TENDENCIAS

Fumar tabaco contamina el planeta: cuatro efectos ambientales del cigarrillo

Fumar tabaco contamina el planeta: cuatro efectos ambientales del cigarrillo

De garganta y de mama: en qué consisten los tumores que afectan a Martina Navratilova

Top 8 de lugares más “instagrameables” en Latinoamérica

Las 5 claves para reducir el riesgo de demencia

Aplicación móvil de Mozilla Firefox deja guardar páginas web como PDF

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los cinco libros que no puedes perder de vista esta semana

Los cinco libros que no puedes perder de vista esta semana

La Argentina se consolida como el cuarto socio comercial de Brasil después de China, la Unión Europea y EEUU

Fichajes de Cienciano 2023 EN VIVO: altas y bajas del club cusqueño para Liga 1 y Copa Sudamericana

En Bogotá se presentaron 13 homicidios y 3.595 riñas en el fin de semana de inicio de año

Precio del dólar inició 2023 al alza y cerró en 4.816,24 pesos el primer lunes del año