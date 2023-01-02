COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

English Standings

2 de Enero de 2023

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 16 14 1 1 40 14 43
Man City 16 11 3 2 44 16 36
Newcastle 17 9 7 1 32 11 34
Man United 16 10 2 4 24 20 32
Tottenham 17 9 3 5 33 25 30
Liverpool 17 8 4 5 34 22 28
Brentford 18 6 8 4 30 28 26
Fulham 17 7 4 6 29 27 25
Chelsea 16 7 4 5 20 18 25
Brighton 16 7 3 6 28 24 24
Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 17 21 22
Aston Villa 17 6 3 8 19 25 21
Leicester 17 5 2 10 26 30 17
Leeds 16 4 4 8 23 29 16
Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 18 36 16
Everton 17 3 6 8 13 20 15
West Ham 17 4 2 11 13 22 14
Nottingham Forest 17 3 5 9 12 34 14
Wolverhampton 17 3 4 10 10 26 13
Southampton 17 3 3 11 15 32 12

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3

Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 0, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 3

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Leeds 1, Man City 3

Friday, Dec. 30

West Ham 0, Brentford 2

Liverpool 2, Leicester 1

Saturday, Dec. 31

Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1

Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2

Fulham 2, Southampton 1

Man City 1, Everton 1

Newcastle 0, Leeds 0

Brighton 2, Arsenal 4

Sunday, Jan. 1

Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Brentford 3, Liverpool 1

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

England Championship

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Burnley 26 16 8 2 52 25 56
Sheffield United 25 15 5 5 43 22 50
Blackburn 26 14 0 12 30 30 42
Watford 26 11 7 8 31 28 40
Middlesbrough 26 11 6 9 41 33 39
Millwall 25 11 6 8 32 26 39
Luton Town 25 10 9 6 31 26 39
Sunderland 26 10 8 8 38 29 38
West Brom 26 10 8 8 34 26 38
Preston 26 10 7 9 24 26 37
Norwich 26 10 6 10 32 29 36
Reading 26 11 3 12 29 36 36
Coventry 25 9 8 8 27 26 35
Swansea 26 9 8 9 36 36 35
QPR 25 10 5 10 27 30 35
Hull 26 9 6 11 32 42 33
Birmingham 26 8 8 10 27 29 32
Stoke 26 8 6 12 28 34 30
Bristol City 26 7 8 11 32 35 29
Cardiff 26 7 7 12 20 29 28
Rotherham 26 6 9 11 28 39 27
Blackpool 26 6 8 12 28 38 26
Huddersfield 25 7 4 14 24 32 25
Wigan 26 6 6 14 26 46 24

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Huddersfield 2

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1

Cardiff 0, QPR 0

Luton Town 2, Norwich 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Reading 2, Swansea 1

Burnley 3, Birmingham 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

QPR 0, Luton Town 3

Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Cardiff 0

Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0

Millwall 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 1, Sunderland 4

West Brom 2, Preston 0

Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2

Friday, Dec. 30

Birmingham 0, Hull 1

Norwich 1, Reading 1

Swansea 4, Watford 0

Stoke 0, Burnley 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0

Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1

Coventry 1, Bristol City 1

Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2

Millwall 3, Rotherham 0

Monday, Jan. 2

Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3

Norwich 0, Watford 1

Swansea 1, Burnley 2

West Brom 1, Reading 0

Wigan 1, Hull 4

Stoke 0, Preston 1

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

England League One

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Plymouth 25 17 5 3 46 26 56
Sheffield Wednesday 25 15 7 3 45 18 52
Ipswich 25 14 8 3 47 25 50
Derby 24 11 8 5 33 17 41
Bolton 24 11 7 6 30 20 40
Barnsley 23 12 4 7 30 21 40
Wycombe 25 11 5 9 33 26 38
Peterborough 24 11 2 11 39 31 35
Port Vale 24 10 5 9 27 32 35
Exeter 25 9 7 9 38 36 34
Bristol Rovers 25 9 7 9 40 42 34
Portsmouth 22 7 10 5 29 27 31
Fleetwood Town 24 6 11 7 28 25 29
Oxford United 24 7 8 9 29 27 29
Lincoln 23 6 11 6 23 28 29
Shrewsbury 24 8 5 11 23 29 29
Charlton 24 6 10 8 36 35 28
Cheltenham 23 8 4 11 18 25 28
Cambridge United 24 7 3 14 21 39 24
Accrington Stanley 23 5 7 11 21 38 22
Burton Albion 25 5 7 13 32 50 22
Morecambe 24 4 9 11 24 34 21
Milton Keynes Dons 24 6 3 15 23 36 21
Forest Green 25 5 5 15 21 49 20

___

Monday, Dec. 26

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Peterborough 1

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1

Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Bolton 0, Derby 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4

Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2

Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 3, Charlton 1

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0

Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0

Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1

Friday, Dec. 30

Derby 1, Cambridge United 0

Lincoln 1, Bolton 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1

Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3

Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0

Oxford United 0, Exeter 1

Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3

Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3

Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Monday, Jan. 2

Barnsley 0, Bolton 3

Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0

Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0

Saturday, Jan. 7

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leyton Orient 24 16 5 3 35 13 53
Stevenage 24 15 6 3 35 17 51
Northampton 24 13 7 4 39 24 46
Carlisle 24 10 9 5 37 25 39
Bradford 23 11 6 6 30 23 39
Swindon 25 10 8 7 28 25 38
Mansfield Town 24 11 5 8 33 31 38
Doncaster 24 11 4 9 30 34 37
Walsall 23 10 6 7 29 21 36
Barrow 24 11 3 10 29 28 36
Salford 23 10 5 8 30 23 35
Sutton United 25 10 5 10 25 31 35
Stockport County 23 10 4 9 33 23 34
AFC Wimbledon 24 9 7 8 29 28 34
Tranmere 24 9 6 9 25 20 33
Grimsby Town 23 8 6 9 26 27 30
Crewe 22 7 7 8 19 27 28
Newport County 24 6 7 11 23 27 25
Harrogate Town 23 6 5 12 30 36 23
Crawley Town 24 5 7 12 26 39 22
Colchester 24 5 5 14 21 31 20
Hartlepool 24 4 7 13 24 45 19
Rochdale 23 4 4 15 18 35 16
Gillingham 23 2 8 13 7 28 14

___

Monday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2

Gillingham 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1

Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2

Salford 1, Barrow 1

Stockport County 2, Crewe 0

Swindon 1, Walsall 2

Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Thursday, Dec. 29

Crewe 0, Carlisle 3

Barrow 1, Tranmere 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0

Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4

Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2

Northampton 1, Swindon 2

Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1

Walsall 0, Stockport County 2

Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3

Friday, Dec. 30

Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1

Sunday, Jan. 1

Bradford 3, Salford 2

Colchester 1, Swindon 0

Crewe 1, Tranmere 0

Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0

Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3

Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1

Monday, Jan. 2

Barrow 0, Rochdale 0

Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2

Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0

Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0

Saturday, Jan. 7

Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

El momento en que rescatan a Jeremy Renner tras el accidente que lo dejó en estado crítico: testigos dieron detalles de lo que pasó

Entre besos, globos y waffles, así recibió Kim Kardashian el 2023 en Instagram

Los Premios India Catalina 2023 tendrán nuevas categorías y cambios en el galardón a Mejor telenovela

TENDENCIAS

Fumar tabaco contamina el planeta: cuatro efectos ambientales del cigarrillo

Fumar tabaco contamina el planeta: cuatro efectos ambientales del cigarrillo

De garganta y de mama: en qué consisten los tumores que afectan a Martina Navratilova

Top 8 de lugares más “instagrameables” en Latinoamérica

Las 5 claves para reducir el riesgo de demencia

Aplicación móvil de Mozilla Firefox deja guardar páginas web como PDF

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Bad Bunny se enojó con una fanática y arrojó su teléfono al piso

Alcalde de Arequipa se molestó con periodista: “Soy el alcalde, no el señor Rivera”

Zacatecas reportó su primera agresión hacia policías en 2023; hubo varios oficiales heridos

Yasmín Esquivel felicitó a Norma Lucía Piña por ser nueva presidenta de la SCJN

Becas de ‘Todos a la U’: hasta cuándo se puede aplicar