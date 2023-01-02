English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
England Premier League
Monday's Matches
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Tuesday's Matches
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Wednesday's Match
Leeds 1, Man City 3
Friday's Matches
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Fulham 2, Southampton 1
Man City 1, Everton 1
Newcastle 0, Leeds 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 4
Sunday's Matches
Tottenham 0, Aston Villa 2
Nottingham Forest 1, Chelsea 1
Monday's Match
Brentford 3, Liverpool 1
Tuesday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday's Match
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
Friday's Match
Aston Villa vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.
England Championship
Monday's Matches
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Tuesday's Matches
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley 3, Birmingham 0
Thursday's Matches
QPR 0, Luton Town 3
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 1, Sunderland 4
West Brom 2, Preston 0
Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2
Friday's Matches
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Sunday's Matches
Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0
Blackpool 1, Sunderland 1
Coventry 1, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 2
Millwall 3, Rotherham 0
Monday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 3
Norwich 0, Watford 1
Swansea 1, Burnley 2
West Brom 1, Reading 0
Wigan 1, Hull 4
Stoke 0, Preston 1
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Rotherham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
England League One
Monday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Tuesday's Match
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Thursday's Matches
Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4
Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2
Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 3, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1
Friday's Matches
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Sunday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 2, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 1, Port Vale 3
Morecambe 5, Burton Albion 0
Oxford United 0, Exeter 1
Peterborough 0, Wycombe 3
Plymouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Portsmouth 1, Charlton 3
Shrewsbury 0, Fleetwood Town 3
Monday's Matches
Barnsley 0, Bolton 3
Derby 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Lincoln 1, Ipswich 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cambridge United 0
Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
Monday's Matches
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Tuesday's Match
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Thursday's Matches
Crewe 0, Carlisle 3
Barrow 1, Tranmere 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4
Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2
Northampton 1, Swindon 2
Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1
Walsall 0, Stockport County 2
Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3
Friday's Matches
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Sunday's Matches
Bradford 3, Salford 2
Colchester 1, Swindon 0
Crewe 1, Tranmere 0
Doncaster 2, Carlisle 1
Grimsby Town 1, Stockport County 0
Hartlepool 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Walsall 2, Mansfield Town 1
Monday's Matches
Barrow 0, Rochdale 0
Newport County 2, Crawley Town 2
Northampton 1, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 1, Gillingham 0
Saturday's Matches
Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
England National League
Monday's Matches
Aldershot 1, Woking 2
Altrincham 2, Halifax Town 1
Barnet 2, Boreham Wood 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United FC 0
Dorking Wanderers 1, Eastleigh 1
Notts County 4, Oldham 1
Scunthorpe 1, Chesterfield 2
Southend 0, Bromley 1
Torquay United 1, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone 3, Maidenhead United 2
Wrexham 5, Solihull Moors 0
York City FC 0, Gateshead FC 3
Sunday's Matches
Bromley 0, Southend 0
Chesterfield 4, Scunthorpe 1
Eastleigh 4, Dorking Wanderers 0
Halifax Town 2, Altrincham 2
Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 0
Oldham 2, Notts County 2
Woking 4, Aldershot 1
Yeovil 2, Torquay United 0
Monday's Matches
Boreham Wood 1, Barnet 1
Gateshead FC 2, York City FC 2
Maidstone United FC 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Solihull Moors 1, Wrexham 2
Saturday's Matches
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.
Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:30 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.