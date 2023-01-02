COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 1 de Enero de 2023
Agencias

AHL Glance

1 de Enero de 2023

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75
Providence 31 18 6 5 2 43 90 84
Charlotte 30 16 11 2 1 35 85 92
Bridgeport 31 14 11 5 1 34 108 107
WB/Scranton 28 14 9 2 3 33 82 69
Springfield 32 14 13 1 4 33 92 92
Lehigh Valley 30 14 13 2 1 31 85 92
Hartford 30 11 13 1 5 28 81 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 1 1 40 104 92
Rochester 28 17 9 1 1 36 95 92
Utica 28 14 9 4 1 33 93 89
Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101
Laval 31 12 15 3 1 28 108 116
Cleveland 28 12 13 1 2 27 104 115
Belleville 31 12 16 3 0 27 102 121

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 31 19 7 3 2 43 120 82
Rockford 31 18 10 1 2 39 115 99
Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85
Manitoba 28 16 9 2 1 35 89 84
Iowa 30 13 13 2 2 30 90 99
Chicago 29 10 15 3 1 24 85 120
Grand Rapids 29 11 17 1 0 23 83 119

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 29 21 7 1 0 43 118 71
Coachella Valley 29 20 6 3 0 43 110 83
Abbotsford 29 18 9 1 1 38 107 91
Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75
Tucson 30 14 12 4 0 32 101 103
Ontario 27 15 11 0 1 31 80 74
San Jose 32 13 18 0 1 27 80 112
Henderson 33 12 19 0 2 26 83 91
Bakersfield 29 11 17 1 0 23 77 95
San Diego 32 9 23 0 0 18 85 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 3, Toronto 2

Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 2

Providence 4, Hershey 3

Rockford 6, Chicago 2

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 1

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2

Utica 4, Belleville 3

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Texas 4, Tucson 1

Calgary 3, Ontario 1

Sunday's Games

San Diego 3, Henderson 0

Monday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

