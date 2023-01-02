ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/WAKE

Soccer legend Pele's wake is held at Santos' Vila Belmiro

Start: 02 Jan 2023 11:31 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: The 24-hour wake of soccer legend Pele will take place on Monday (January 2) at Brazilian club Santos Vila Belmiro stadium, in Sao Paulo State.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - People queuing to enter the stadium

1300GMT - Wake to take place

