ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/WAKE

Soccer legend Pele's wake is held at Santos' Vila Belmiro
Start: 02 Jan 2023 11:31 GMT
End: 02 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: The 24-hour wake of soccer legend Pele will take place on Monday (January 2) at Brazilian club Santos Vila Belmiro stadium, in Sao Paulo State.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - People queuing to enter the stadium
1300GMT - Wake to take place
