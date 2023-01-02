COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/WAKE

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 02

2 de Enero de 2023

Soccer legend Pele's wake is held at Santos' Vila Belmiro

Start: 02 Jan 2023 11:31 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: The 24-hour wake of soccer legend Pele will take place on Monday (January 2) at Brazilian club Santos Vila Belmiro stadium, in Sao Paulo State.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - People queuing to enter the stadium

1300GMT - Wake to take place

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Izabel Goulart y Rita Ora prefieren el sol, mientras Kylie Jenner brilla hasta en el frío: celebrities en un click

Izabel Goulart y Rita Ora prefieren el sol, mientras Kylie Jenner brilla hasta en el frío: celebrities en un click

Jeremy Renner, estrella de Marvel, se encuentra en estado crítico tras sufrir un accidente

Leonardo DiCaprio volvió a una vieja costumbre: fue fotografiado junto a la modelo Victoria Lamas, de 23 años

El fuerte mensaje de Shakira a Gerard Piqué: “Aunque alguien nos haya traicionado hay que seguir confiando”

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande y Mac Miller: cuando la comedia le ganó al rap y conquistó un corazón pop

TENDENCIAS

Amistades tóxicas: expertos revelaron las señales de alarma de una relación insana

Amistades tóxicas: expertos revelaron las señales de alarma de una relación insana

Por qué tener orgasmos durante la menopausia es bueno para la salud

Por qué comer menos es igual a comer despacio

Seguir la dieta mediterránea antes del embarazo reduce el riesgo de presión alta y diabetes

Descubren que los virus sirven de alimento a microorganismos: qué significa este hallazgo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Novios pierden la vida en accidente de tránsito a pocas semanas de contraer matrimonio en Pasco

Novios pierden la vida en accidente de tránsito a pocas semanas de contraer matrimonio en Pasco

Kiev sufrió un nuevo ataque aéreo tras las ofensivas rusas de Año Nuevo

Izabel Goulart y Rita Ora prefieren el sol, mientras Kylie Jenner brilla hasta en el frío: celebrities en un click

Cienciano presentó a Gonzalo González como su segundo refuerzo extranjero para el 2023

Tres posibles escenarios de guerra en Ucrania