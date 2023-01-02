ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/FUNERAL

Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele

SANTOS, SAO PAULO STATE - Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele on day of his funeral. His coffin is expected to leave Santos Vila Belmiro stadium and travel through the streets of Santos to Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT APPROX - Final mourners pay respects at Santos Vila Belmiro stadium

1300GMT APPROX - Coffin leaves stadium (MIX OF DRONE AND GROUND SHOTS)

TIME TBC - Coffin arrives at cemetery

