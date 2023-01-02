COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/FUNERAL

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 02

2 de Enero de 2023

Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele

Start: 03 Jan 2023 11:45 GMT

End: 03 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED EVENT SHOWING COFFIN LEAVING THE STADIUM, TRAVELLING THROUGH STREETS OF SANTOS BEFORE ARRIVING AT CEMETERY.

SANTOS, SAO PAULO STATE - Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele on day of his funeral. His coffin is expected to leave Santos Vila Belmiro stadium and travel through the streets of Santos to Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.

SCHEDULE

1200GMT APPROX - Final mourners pay respects at Santos Vila Belmiro stadium

1300GMT APPROX - Coffin leaves stadium (MIX OF DRONE AND GROUND SHOTS)

TIME TBC - Coffin arrives at cemetery

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

