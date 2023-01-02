ADVISORY SOCCER-PELE/FUNERAL

Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele
Start: 03 Jan 2023 11:45 GMT
End: 03 Jan 2023 12:00 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED EVENT SHOWING COFFIN LEAVING THE STADIUM, TRAVELLING THROUGH STREETS OF SANTOS BEFORE ARRIVING AT CEMETERY.
SANTOS, SAO PAULO STATE - Brazil bids farewell to soccer legend Pele on day of his funeral. His coffin is expected to leave Santos Vila Belmiro stadium and travel through the streets of Santos to Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis cemetery, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.
SCHEDULE
1200GMT APPROX - Final mourners pay respects at Santos Vila Belmiro stadium
1300GMT APPROX - Coffin leaves stadium (MIX OF DRONE AND GROUND SHOTS)
TIME TBC - Coffin arrives at cemetery
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Brazil
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com