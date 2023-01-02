ADVISORY FLASH - POPE-BENEDICT **GRAPHIC WARNING**

Pope's body being moved from monastery to Basilica
Start: 02 Jan 2023 09:22 GMT
End: 02 Jan 2023 09:47 GMT
VATICAN CITY - Pope's body being moved from monastery to Basilica, and service held inside Basilica
TIMINGS (EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THESE TIMINGS ARE LOCAL TIME FOR VATICAN CITY)
The transfer took place at 7:00
The arrival in the Basilica at 7:15
The brief ritual, presided over by Cardinal Gambetti, lasted until 7:40
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location:
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com