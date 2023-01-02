COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 2 de Enero de 2023
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH - POPE-BENEDICT **GRAPHIC WARNING**

Por

REUTERS

y

JAN 02

2 de Enero de 2023

Pope's body being moved from monastery to Basilica

Start: 02 Jan 2023 09:22 GMT

End: 02 Jan 2023 09:47 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Pope's body being moved from monastery to Basilica, and service held inside Basilica

TIMINGS (EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THESE TIMINGS ARE LOCAL TIME FOR VATICAN CITY)

The transfer took place at 7:00

The arrival in the Basilica at 7:15

The brief ritual, presided over by Cardinal Gambetti, lasted until 7:40

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Leonardo DiCaprio volvió a una vieja costumbre: fue fotografiado junto a la modelo Victoria Lamas, de 23 años

Leonardo DiCaprio volvió a una vieja costumbre: fue fotografiado junto a la modelo Victoria Lamas, de 23 años

El fuerte mensaje de Shakira a Gerard Piqué: “Aunque alguien nos haya traicionado hay que seguir confiando”

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande y Mac Miller: cuando la comedia le ganó al rap y conquistó un corazón pop

Villano Antillano lanzó su primer álbum enfocado en el empoderamiento: “Lo hice de la mano con mi transición”

Los secretos de El diario de Bridget Jones: prejuicios, polémicas y el vínculo de Renée Zellweger con Hugh Grant

TENDENCIAS

Por qué tener orgasmos durante la menopausia es bueno para la salud

Por qué tener orgasmos durante la menopausia es bueno para la salud

Por qué comer menos es igual a comer despacio

Seguir la dieta mediterránea antes del embarazo reduce el riesgo de presión alta y diabetes

Descubren que los virus sirven de alimento a microorganismos: qué significa este hallazgo

Cómo son las vacunas nasales que podrían reducir el contagio del COVID

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cinco masacres y un mar de sangre: el oscuro historial del Cereso 3 de Ciudad Juárez

Cinco masacres y un mar de sangre: el oscuro historial del Cereso 3 de Ciudad Juárez

Maru Campos lamentó ataque de comando armado al Cereso No 3; Javier Corral la acusó de ser culpable

Se abrió la capilla ardiente para despedir a Benedicto XVI en la basílica de San Pedro

Corea del Sur aseguró que evalúa llevar a cabo ejercicios nucleares conjuntos con EEUU

Qué tan letal será el brote de COVID-19 que enfrenta China