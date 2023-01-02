ADVISORY 9883-AUSTRALIA-HELICOPTERS/CRASH

Two helicopters collide near Australia's SeaWorld
Start: 02 Jan 2023 07:35 GMT
End: 02 Jan 2023 07:38 GMT
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - Two helicopters collide near Australia's SeaWorld
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use Australia / Part No Use New Zealand, Papua New Guinea
DIGITAL: Part no use New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based / No use Australia-based, internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organisations based in those countries, NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au
Source: NINE NETWORK / SEVEN NETWORK / AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Australia
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH / PART MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com