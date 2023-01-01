NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82 18-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2 Carolina 36 24 6 6 54 113 90 12-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0 Toronto 36 22 8 6 50 122 93 13-2-3 9-6-3 5-1-1 New Jersey 36 23 11 2 48 120 92 10-9-1 13-2-1 6-5-1 Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 15-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0 Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 12-5-2 9-8-3 4-2-1 Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109 10-4-4 9-7-2 5-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 12-6-0 9-8-2 9-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 8-7-4 11-5-2 4-6-0 Buffalo 34 18 14 2 38 137 115 8-8-2 10-6-0 6-6-1 Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 117 8-6-3 7-6-4 3-6-2 Florida 37 16 17 4 36 121 126 9-5-3 7-12-1 5-3-1 Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 109 111 9-8-1 7-8-2 5-4-0 Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124 7-9-1 6-8-6 4-7-4 Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 7-9-0 8-10-3 3-6-0 Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138 9-11-1 2-11-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111 11-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2 Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 132 102 10-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3 Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 11-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2 Winnipeg 36 22 13 1 45 116 94 13-6-0 9-7-1 11-3-0 Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 120 104 11-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0 Edmonton 37 20 15 2 42 135 125 9-9-1 11-6-1 5-4-0 Colorado 34 19 12 3 41 104 98 9-5-3 10-7-0 8-3-1 Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 10-7-2 7-6-5 7-3-2 Seattle 34 18 12 4 40 117 114 9-8-2 9-4-2 7-4-2 St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 116 139 7-8-2 10-9-1 4-5-1 Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 8-6-3 7-8-3 4-5-3 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 122 135 7-9-1 9-7-2 10-2-0 Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 7-3-2 6-14-3 1-2-2 San Jose 37 11 19 7 29 113 139 4-10-6 7-9-1 2-6-5 Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 6-9-1 4-14-3 5-5-1 Chicago 35 8 23 4 20 77 132 5-12-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4, Florida 0

Edmonton 7, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 9, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.