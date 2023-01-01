COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

31 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 36 28 4 4 60 138 82 18-0-3 10-4-1 6-3-2
Carolina 36 24 6 6 54 113 90 12-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0
Toronto 36 22 8 6 50 122 93 13-2-3 9-6-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 36 23 11 2 48 120 92 10-9-1 13-2-1 6-5-1
Tampa Bay 35 23 11 1 47 126 102 15-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0
Washington 39 21 13 5 47 127 108 12-5-2 9-8-3 4-2-1
Pittsburgh 36 19 11 6 44 121 109 10-4-4 9-7-2 5-3-2
N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 12-6-0 9-8-2 9-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 8-7-4 11-5-2 4-6-0
Buffalo 34 18 14 2 38 137 115 8-8-2 10-6-0 6-6-1
Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 117 8-6-3 7-6-4 3-6-2
Florida 37 16 17 4 36 121 126 9-5-3 7-12-1 5-3-1
Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 109 111 9-8-1 7-8-2 5-4-0
Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 98 124 7-9-1 6-8-6 4-7-4
Montreal 37 15 19 3 33 100 138 7-9-0 8-10-3 3-6-0
Columbus 35 11 22 2 24 94 138 9-11-1 2-11-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 39 25 12 2 52 131 111 11-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2
Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 132 102 10-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3
Los Angeles 40 21 13 6 48 132 138 11-6-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Winnipeg 36 22 13 1 45 116 94 13-6-0 9-7-1 11-3-0
Minnesota 36 21 13 2 44 120 104 11-7-1 10-6-1 7-3-0
Edmonton 37 20 15 2 42 135 125 9-9-1 11-6-1 5-4-0
Colorado 34 19 12 3 41 104 98 9-5-3 10-7-0 8-3-1
Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 10-7-2 7-6-5 7-3-2
Seattle 34 18 12 4 40 117 114 9-8-2 9-4-2 7-4-2
St. Louis 37 17 17 3 37 116 139 7-8-2 10-9-1 4-5-1
Nashville 35 15 14 6 36 94 107 8-6-3 7-8-3 4-5-3
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 122 135 7-9-1 9-7-2 10-2-0
Arizona 35 13 17 5 31 102 128 7-3-2 6-14-3 1-2-2
San Jose 37 11 19 7 29 113 139 4-10-6 7-9-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 6-9-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 35 8 23 4 20 77 132 5-12-2 3-11-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 4, Florida 0

Edmonton 7, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Boston 3, OT

Vegas 5, Nashville 4, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 2

Washington 9, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 5, Arizona 3

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los latinoamericanos que se consagraron en el 2022 con ‘Marvel Studios’

Los latinoamericanos que se consagraron en el 2022 con ‘Marvel Studios’

Las historias no contadas de los hijos de Madonna: de su primogénita Lourdes a las gemelas adoptadas

Will Smith: desde su inicio en el rap a ganar un Oscar como “Mejor Actor” y el golpe que manchó su carrera

Siete años en Inglaterra, 15 sin trabajar, uno sin sexo y otros 36 hechos no tan recordados de Fernando Carrillo

Honestidad Brutal Extra Brut, el gran hallazgo que Andrés Calamaro regaló a sus fanáticos este año

TENDENCIAS

Guía de primeros auxilios para las fiestas: qué hacer si alguien se desvanece o se atraganta

Guía de primeros auxilios para las fiestas: qué hacer si alguien se desvanece o se atraganta

Quién es el streamer latino de Twitch que gana hasta 60 mil dólares al mes

Cómo usar un celular como repetidor de señal Wi-Fi

Vacaciones con hijos: guía para disfrutar de los días de descanso en familia

Ranking de lujo: estos son los 10 autos más caros vendidos en subastas en 2022

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Teófilo Gutiérrez agradeció el cariño de la hinchada y le dijo adiós a Deportivo Cali en Año Nuevo

Teófilo Gutiérrez agradeció el cariño de la hinchada y le dijo adiós a Deportivo Cali en Año Nuevo

Cuándo será el debut de Guillermo Ochoa en la Serie A

AMLO mandó felicitaciones para año nuevo: “Desde un lugar construido mil años antes de que los europeos nos invadieran”

Cuánto deben pagarte si trabajas el feriado del 1 de enero en México

Murió en accidente automovilístico el alcalde de Santa María del Río, SLP