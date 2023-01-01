English Standings

English Premier League
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|16
|14
|1
|1
|40
|14
|43
|Man City
|16
|11
|3
|2
|44
|16
|36
|Newcastle
|17
|9
|7
|1
|32
|11
|34
|Man United
|16
|10
|2
|4
|24
|20
|32
|Tottenham
|16
|9
|3
|4
|33
|23
|30
|Liverpool
|16
|8
|4
|4
|33
|19
|28
|Fulham
|17
|7
|4
|6
|29
|27
|25
|Brighton
|16
|7
|3
|6
|28
|24
|24
|Chelsea
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|17
|24
|Brentford
|17
|5
|8
|4
|27
|27
|23
|Crystal Palace
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|21
|22
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|3
|8
|17
|25
|18
|Leicester
|17
|5
|2
|10
|26
|30
|17
|Leeds
|16
|4
|4
|8
|23
|29
|16
|Bournemouth
|17
|4
|4
|9
|18
|36
|16
|Everton
|17
|3
|6
|8
|13
|20
|15
|West Ham
|17
|4
|2
|11
|13
|22
|14
|Wolverhampton
|17
|3
|4
|10
|10
|26
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|16
|3
|4
|9
|11
|33
|13
|Southampton
|17
|3
|3
|11
|15
|32
|12
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Brentford 2, Tottenham 2
Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3
Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 0, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 3
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Leeds 1, Man City 3
Friday, Dec. 30
West Ham 0, Brentford 2
Liverpool 2, Leicester 1
Saturday, Dec. 31
Wolverhampton 0, Man United 1
Bournemouth 0, Crystal Palace 2
Fulham 2, Southampton 1
Man City 1, Everton 1
Newcastle 0, Leeds 0
Brighton 2, Arsenal 4
Sunday, Jan. 1
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m.
England Championship
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|25
|15
|8
|2
|50
|24
|53
|Sheffield United
|25
|15
|5
|5
|43
|22
|50
|Blackburn
|26
|14
|0
|12
|30
|30
|42
|Sunderland
|25
|10
|7
|8
|37
|28
|37
|Watford
|25
|10
|7
|8
|30
|28
|37
|Middlesbrough
|25
|10
|6
|9
|38
|32
|36
|Norwich
|25
|10
|6
|9
|32
|28
|36
|Luton Town
|24
|9
|9
|6
|29
|25
|36
|Millwall
|24
|10
|6
|8
|29
|26
|36
|Reading
|25
|11
|3
|11
|29
|35
|36
|West Brom
|25
|9
|8
|8
|33
|26
|35
|Swansea
|25
|9
|8
|8
|35
|34
|35
|QPR
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|30
|35
|Coventry
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|25
|34
|Preston
|25
|9
|7
|9
|23
|26
|34
|Birmingham
|25
|8
|8
|9
|26
|26
|32
|Stoke
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|33
|30
|Hull
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|41
|30
|Bristol City
|25
|7
|7
|11
|31
|34
|28
|Cardiff
|26
|7
|7
|12
|20
|29
|28
|Rotherham
|25
|6
|9
|10
|28
|36
|27
|Huddersfield
|24
|7
|4
|13
|23
|30
|25
|Blackpool
|25
|6
|7
|12
|27
|37
|25
|Wigan
|25
|6
|6
|13
|25
|42
|24
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Watford 0, Millwall 2
Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1
Bristol City 0, West Brom 2
Hull 1, Blackpool 1
Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1
Preston 1, Huddersfield 2
Rotherham 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1
Cardiff 0, QPR 0
Luton Town 2, Norwich 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Reading 2, Swansea 1
Burnley 3, Birmingham 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
QPR 0, Luton Town 3
Blackburn 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Cardiff 0
Huddersfield 2, Rotherham 0
Millwall 0, Bristol City 0
Wigan 1, Sunderland 4
West Brom 2, Preston 0
Blackpool 1, Sheffield United 2
Friday, Dec. 30
Birmingham 0, Hull 1
Norwich 1, Reading 1
Swansea 4, Watford 0
Stoke 0, Burnley 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Blackburn 1, Cardiff 0
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
England League One
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|24
|16
|5
|3
|43
|25
|53
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|7
|3
|46
|24
|49
|Sheffield Wednesday
|24
|14
|7
|3
|40
|18
|49
|Barnsley
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|18
|40
|Derby
|23
|10
|8
|5
|29
|17
|38
|Bolton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|27
|20
|37
|Peterborough
|23
|11
|2
|10
|39
|28
|35
|Wycombe
|24
|10
|5
|9
|30
|26
|35
|Port Vale
|23
|9
|5
|9
|24
|31
|32
|Portsmouth
|21
|7
|10
|4
|28
|24
|31
|Exeter
|24
|8
|7
|9
|37
|36
|31
|Bristol Rovers
|24
|8
|7
|9
|38
|41
|31
|Oxford United
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|29
|Shrewsbury
|23
|8
|5
|10
|23
|26
|29
|Lincoln
|22
|6
|10
|6
|22
|27
|28
|Cheltenham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|17
|23
|28
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|5
|11
|7
|25
|25
|26
|Charlton
|23
|5
|10
|8
|33
|34
|25
|Cambridge United
|23
|7
|3
|13
|21
|34
|24
|Burton Albion
|24
|5
|7
|12
|32
|45
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|34
|22
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|6
|3
|14
|22
|33
|21
|Forest Green
|24
|5
|5
|14
|20
|46
|20
|Morecambe
|23
|3
|9
|11
|19
|34
|18
___
Monday, Dec. 26
Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1
Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0
Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1
Charlton 1, Peterborough 1
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1
Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0
Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0
Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Bolton 0, Derby 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
Barnsley 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Bristol Rovers 3, Exeter 4
Forest Green 1, Burton Albion 2
Morecambe 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 3, Charlton 1
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 0
Portsmouth 2, Ipswich 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Port Vale 0
Shrewsbury 0, Cheltenham 1
Friday, Dec. 30
Derby 1, Cambridge United 0
Lincoln 1, Bolton 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
England League Two
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|23
|16
|5
|2
|35
|12
|53
|Stevenage
|23
|14
|6
|3
|34
|17
|48
|Northampton
|23
|12
|7
|4
|38
|24
|43
|Carlisle
|23
|10
|9
|4
|36
|23
|39
|Swindon
|24
|10
|8
|6
|28
|24
|38
|Mansfield Town
|23
|11
|5
|7
|32
|29
|38
|Bradford
|22
|10
|6
|6
|27
|21
|36
|Salford
|22
|10
|5
|7
|28
|20
|35
|Barrow
|23
|11
|2
|10
|29
|28
|35
|Stockport County
|22
|10
|4
|8
|33
|22
|34
|AFC Wimbledon
|23
|9
|7
|7
|28
|26
|34
|Doncaster
|23
|10
|4
|9
|28
|33
|34
|Walsall
|22
|9
|6
|7
|27
|20
|33
|Tranmere
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|19
|33
|Sutton United
|24
|9
|5
|10
|23
|30
|32
|Grimsby Town
|22
|7
|6
|9
|25
|27
|27
|Crewe
|21
|6
|7
|8
|18
|27
|25
|Newport County
|23
|6
|6
|11
|21
|25
|24
|Harrogate Town
|22
|6
|4
|12
|27
|33
|22
|Crawley Town
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|37
|21
|Hartlepool
|23
|4
|6
|13
|21
|42
|18
|Colchester
|23
|4
|5
|14
|20
|31
|17
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|35
|15
|Gillingham
|22
|2
|8
|12
|7
|27
|14
___
Monday, Dec. 26
AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1
Carlisle 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2
Gillingham 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2
Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1
Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2
Salford 1, Barrow 1
Stockport County 2, Crewe 0
Swindon 1, Walsall 2
Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Thursday, Dec. 29
Crewe 0, Carlisle 3
Barrow 1, Tranmere 2
Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 0
Colchester 1, AFC Wimbledon 2
Grimsby Town 1, Salford 4
Hartlepool 1, Mansfield Town 2
Northampton 1, Swindon 2
Sutton United 2, Gillingham 1
Walsall 0, Stockport County 2
Doncaster 4, Rochdale 3
Friday, Dec. 30
Newport County 0, Leyton Orient 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 1
Sunday, Jan. 1
Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bradford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.