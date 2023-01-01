AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 32 22 7 2 1 47 92 75 Providence 31 18 6 5 2 43 90 84 Charlotte 30 16 11 2 1 35 85 92 Bridgeport 31 14 11 5 1 34 108 107 Springfield 32 14 13 1 4 33 92 92 WB/Scranton 27 13 9 2 3 31 78 68 Lehigh Valley 29 14 12 2 1 31 84 88 Hartford 30 11 13 1 5 28 81 97

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 30 19 9 1 1 40 104 92 Rochester 28 17 9 1 1 36 95 92 Utica 27 13 9 4 1 31 89 86 Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101 Laval 31 12 15 3 1 28 108 116 Cleveland 28 12 13 1 2 27 104 115 Belleville 30 12 16 2 0 26 99 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 30 18 7 3 2 41 116 81 Milwaukee 30 18 10 0 2 38 107 85 Rockford 30 17 10 1 2 37 109 97 Manitoba 28 16 9 2 1 35 89 84 Iowa 30 13 13 2 2 30 90 99 Chicago 28 10 14 3 1 24 83 114 Grand Rapids 29 11 17 1 0 23 83 119

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 29 20 6 3 0 43 110 83 Calgary 28 20 7 1 0 41 115 70 Abbotsford 29 18 9 1 1 38 107 91 Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75 Tucson 29 14 11 4 0 32 100 99 Ontario 26 15 10 0 1 31 79 71 San Jose 32 13 18 0 1 27 80 112 Henderson 32 12 18 0 2 26 83 88 Bakersfield 29 11 17 1 0 23 77 95 San Diego 31 8 23 0 0 16 82 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Iowa 2, Colorado 1

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3

Abbotsford 4, Manitoba 2

Rockford 4, Chicago 3

Texas 7, Tucson 3

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 0

Henderson 4, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Rochester 3, Toronto 2

Abbotsford 5, Manitoba 2

Providence 4, Hershey 3

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Coachella Valley 4, San Jose 1

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.