COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

30 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 18-0-2 10-4-1 6-3-1
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 11-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0
Toronto 36 22 8 6 50 119 92 13-2-3 9-6-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 10-9-1 12-2-1 5-5-1
Tampa Bay 34 22 11 1 45 121 99 14-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0
Washington 38 20 13 5 45 118 106 11-5-2 9-8-3 4-2-1
Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 10-3-4 9-7-2 5-2-2
N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 12-6-0 9-8-2 9-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 8-7-4 11-5-2 4-6-0
Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 115 8-6-3 7-6-4 3-6-2
Buffalo 33 17 14 2 36 133 112 8-8-2 9-6-0 5-6-1
Florida 36 16 16 4 36 121 122 9-5-3 7-11-1 5-3-1
Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 107 111 9-8-1 7-8-2 5-4-0
Montreal 36 15 18 3 33 98 129 7-9-0 8-9-3 3-6-0
Philadelphia 36 12 17 7 31 94 122 7-9-1 5-8-6 4-7-4
Columbus 34 10 22 2 22 90 137 8-11-1 2-11-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 132 102 10-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3
Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 126 107 10-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2
Los Angeles 39 21 12 6 48 130 134 11-5-2 10-7-4 6-4-2
Winnipeg 36 22 13 1 45 116 94 13-6-0 9-7-1 11-3-0
Minnesota 35 20 13 2 42 111 100 11-7-1 9-6-1 6-3-0
Colorado 34 19 12 3 41 103 95 9-5-3 10-7-0 8-3-1
Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 10-7-2 7-6-5 7-3-2
Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 115 107 9-7-2 9-4-2 7-3-2
Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 9-9-1 10-6-1 4-4-0
St. Louis 36 17 16 3 37 112 130 7-7-2 10-9-1 4-4-1
Nashville 34 15 14 5 35 90 102 8-6-3 7-8-2 4-5-3
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 122 135 7-9-1 9-7-2 10-2-0
Arizona 34 13 16 5 31 99 123 7-3-2 6-13-3 1-2-2
San Jose 37 11 19 7 29 113 139 4-10-6 7-9-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 6-9-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 34 8 22 4 20 76 128 5-12-2 3-10-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 6, Detroit 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 3, OT

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top de películas imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Top de películas imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Noelia despide el año con atrevido video en Instagram

Billie Eilish y sus excéntricas fotografías que dieron de qué hablar en Instagram

Cómo se gestó la reconciliación de Diego Maradona con Pelé, gracias al ciclo La Noche del 10: “¡Negro querido, te quiero pegar un abrazo!”

TENDENCIAS

Top 6 de juegos de fútbol para Android y iPhone

Top 6 de juegos de fútbol para Android y iPhone

Snacks para llevar al avión y potenciar el sistema inmune

BlackBerry, iPod y más tecnologías que murieron este 2022

Por qué las empresas peruanas están implementando tecnología artificial

Ella es Joanna Prieto, una latina que asesora a Arabia Saudita en su política pública de género

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Donovan Carrillo es el primer mexicano nominado a los premios de la Unión Internacional de Patinaje

Donovan Carrillo es el primer mexicano nominado a los premios de la Unión Internacional de Patinaje

Estos son los 10 tiktokers peruanos más influyentes del 2022

Sebastián Caicedo superó la tusa y le envió tierno mensaje a su nueva pareja: “Eres una bendición en mi vida”

Luis Díaz llegó a Anfield Road en muletas y acompañó la última victoria de Liverpool en el año

Agüeros de fin de año para librarse de lo malo y recibir 2023 con la mejor energía