NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 Toronto 36 22 8 6 50 119 92 New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 Tampa Bay 34 22 11 1 45 121 99 Washington 38 20 13 5 45 118 106 Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 115 Buffalo 33 17 14 2 36 133 112 Florida 36 16 16 4 36 121 122 Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 107 111 Montreal 36 15 18 3 33 98 129 Philadelphia 36 12 17 7 31 94 122 Columbus 34 10 22 2 22 90 137

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 132 102 Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 126 107 Los Angeles 39 21 12 6 48 130 134 Winnipeg 36 22 13 1 45 116 94 Minnesota 35 20 13 2 42 111 100 Colorado 34 19 12 3 41 103 95 Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 115 107 Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 St. Louis 36 17 16 3 37 112 130 Nashville 34 15 14 5 35 90 102 Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 122 135 Arizona 34 13 16 5 31 99 123 San Jose 37 11 19 7 29 113 139 Anaheim 37 10 23 4 24 87 154 Chicago 34 8 22 4 20 76 128

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 6, Detroit 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Arizona 6, Toronto 3

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 3, OT

Friday's Games

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.