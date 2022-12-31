COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NFL Glance

31 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 7 0 .533 365 370
N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282
New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331
Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339
e-Indianapolis 4 10 1 .300 248 357
e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272
Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319
e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332
x-L.A. Chargers 9 6 0 .600 332 343
Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350
e-Denver 4 11 0 .267 232 304

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308
x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316
N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339
Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 266 304
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337
New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325
e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350

North

W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373
Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 313 334
e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393

West

W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230
Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379
e-L.A. Rams 5 10 0 .333 281 334
e-Arizona 4 11 0 .267 308 391

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

