AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|89
|71
|Providence
|30
|17
|6
|5
|2
|41
|86
|81
|Bridgeport
|31
|14
|11
|5
|1
|34
|108
|107
|Charlotte
|29
|15
|11
|2
|1
|33
|82
|90
|WB/Scranton
|27
|13
|9
|2
|3
|31
|78
|68
|Lehigh Valley
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|84
|88
|Springfield
|31
|13
|13
|1
|4
|31
|90
|91
|Hartford
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|80
|95
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|102
|89
|Rochester
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|92
|90
|Utica
|27
|13
|9
|4
|1
|31
|89
|86
|Syracuse
|28
|13
|11
|2
|2
|30
|103
|101
|Laval
|31
|12
|15
|3
|1
|28
|108
|116
|Cleveland
|27
|12
|12
|1
|2
|27
|102
|112
|Belleville
|30
|12
|16
|2
|0
|26
|99
|117
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Milwaukee
|29
|17
|10
|0
|2
|36
|103
|83
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|85
|75
|Rockford
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|105
|94
|Iowa
|30
|13
|13
|2
|2
|30
|90
|99
|Chicago
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|80
|110
|Grand Rapids
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|81
|115
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|27
|19
|7
|1
|0
|39
|113
|69
|Coachella Valley
|27
|18
|6
|3
|0
|39
|102
|82
|Colorado
|30
|18
|10
|2
|0
|38
|88
|75
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Tucson
|28
|14
|10
|4
|0
|32
|97
|92
|Ontario
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|79
|71
|San Jose
|30
|13
|16
|0
|1
|27
|79
|104
|Henderson
|31
|11
|18
|0
|2
|24
|79
|87
|Bakersfield
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|76
|93
|San Diego
|30
|8
|22
|0
|0
|16
|81
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2
Friday's Games
Iowa 2, Colorado 1
Laval 5, Syracuse 1
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0
Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3
Rochester 5, Belleville 3
Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.