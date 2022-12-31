COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

AHL Glance

31 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 6 2 1 47 89 71
Providence 30 17 6 5 2 41 86 81
Bridgeport 31 14 11 5 1 34 108 107
Charlotte 29 15 11 2 1 33 82 90
WB/Scranton 27 13 9 2 3 31 78 68
Lehigh Valley 29 14 12 2 1 31 84 88
Springfield 31 13 13 1 4 31 90 91
Hartford 29 11 13 1 4 27 80 95

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 29 19 8 1 1 40 102 89
Rochester 27 16 9 1 1 34 92 90
Utica 27 13 9 4 1 31 89 86
Syracuse 28 13 11 2 2 30 103 101
Laval 31 12 15 3 1 28 108 116
Cleveland 27 12 12 1 2 27 102 112
Belleville 30 12 16 2 0 26 99 117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78
Milwaukee 29 17 10 0 2 36 103 83
Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75
Rockford 29 16 10 1 2 35 105 94
Iowa 30 13 13 2 2 30 90 99
Chicago 27 10 14 3 0 23 80 110
Grand Rapids 28 11 16 1 0 23 81 115

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 27 19 7 1 0 39 113 69
Coachella Valley 27 18 6 3 0 39 102 82
Colorado 30 18 10 2 0 38 88 75
Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87
Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92
Ontario 26 15 10 0 1 31 79 71
San Jose 30 13 16 0 1 27 79 104
Henderson 31 11 18 0 2 24 79 87
Bakersfield 28 11 16 1 0 23 76 93
San Diego 30 8 22 0 0 16 81 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 2

Friday's Games

Iowa 2, Colorado 1

Laval 5, Syracuse 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 0

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 4, WB/Scranton 3

Rochester 5, Belleville 3

Springfield 6, Bridgeport 3

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Abbotsford at Calgary, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Top de películas imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Top de películas imprescindibles para ver hoy en HBO Max Argentina

Las series de Netflix Argentina que roban la atención hoy

Noelia despide el año con atrevido video en Instagram

Billie Eilish y sus excéntricas fotografías que dieron de qué hablar en Instagram

Cómo se gestó la reconciliación de Diego Maradona con Pelé, gracias al ciclo La Noche del 10: “¡Negro querido, te quiero pegar un abrazo!”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los eventos más exclusivos alrededor del mundo para recibir el Año Nuevo

Cuáles son los eventos más exclusivos alrededor del mundo para recibir el Año Nuevo

Top 6 de juegos de fútbol para Android y iPhone

Snacks para llevar al avión y potenciar el sistema inmune

BlackBerry, iPod y más tecnologías que murieron este 2022

Por qué las empresas peruanas están implementando tecnología artificial

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Patricio Parodi y Luciana Fuster tuvieron romántico desayuno dentro de la Torre Eiffel

Patricio Parodi y Luciana Fuster tuvieron romántico desayuno dentro de la Torre Eiffel

Miguel Polo Polo responsabilizó a Fecode por resultados en la OCDE

Yasmín Esquivel destapó que los otros autores de las tesis reconocieron haber tomado fragmentos de su texto

Conciertos 2022: Lo bueno y lo malo de la reactivación de eventos en este año que se va

Detuvieron en Colombia al principal sospechoso del femicidio ocurrido en la Escuela de Policía de Quito