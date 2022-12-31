COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 31

31 de Diciembre de 2022

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict

Start: 28 Dec 2022 11:15 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following death of former Pope Benedict.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He had been living in the Vatican since then.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

