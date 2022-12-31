ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict
Start: 28 Dec 2022 11:15 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT
VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following death of former Pope Benedict.
Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He had been living in the Vatican since then.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com