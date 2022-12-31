ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY--UPDATED SCHEDULE

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict
Start: 31 Dec 2022 14:55 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT
VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that former Pope Benedict has died, according to a spokesman.
Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He had been living in the Vatican since then.
::1105G Statement on death of former Pope Benedict by Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni
::1109g Live shot of St Peter's Square
::1500g Pope Francis leads traditional vespers ceremony ahead of New Years Day as thoughts turn to former Pope Benedict after the announcement of his death
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: VATICAN MEDIA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Vatican City
Topic: Religion
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com