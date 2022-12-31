ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY--UPDATED SCHEDULE

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict

Start: 31 Dec 2022 14:55 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that former Pope Benedict has died, according to a spokesman.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He had been living in the Vatican since then.

::1105G Statement on death of former Pope Benedict by Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni

::1109g Live shot of St Peter's Square

::1500g Pope Francis leads traditional vespers ceremony ahead of New Years Day as thoughts turn to former Pope Benedict after the announcement of his death

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com