COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY--UPDATED SCHEDULE--

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 31

31 de Diciembre de 2022

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict

Start: 31 Dec 2022 14:55 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 15:55 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that former Pope Benedict has died, according to a spokesman.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He had been living in the Vatican since then.

::1105G Statement on death of former Pope Benedict by Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni

::1109g Live shot of St Peter's Square

::1500g Pope Francis leads traditional vespers ceremony ahead of New Years Day as thoughts turn to former Pope Benedict after the announcement of his death

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

FIFA Gate: detalles del mayor escándalo de corrupción en la historia del fútbol que involucró a Rusia y Qatar

Las relaciones de Pelé con Argentina: de sus coqueteos con Racing, Boca y River al día en el que ofició de dentista

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los latinoamericanos que se consagraron en el 2022 con ‘Marvel Studios’

Los latinoamericanos que se consagraron en el 2022 con ‘Marvel Studios’

Las historias no contadas de los hijos de Madonna: de su primogénita Lourdes a las gemelas adoptadas

Will Smith: desde su inicio en el rap a ganar un Oscar como “Mejor Actor” y el golpe que manchó su carrera

Siete años en Inglaterra, 15 sin trabajar, uno sin sexo y otros 36 hechos no tan recordados de Fernando Carrillo

Honestidad Brutal Extra Brut, el gran hallazgo que Andrés Calamaro regaló a sus fanáticos este año

TENDENCIAS

Qué significa que un teclado sea mecánico o de membrana

Qué significa que un teclado sea mecánico o de membrana

Año Nuevo: cómo programar los saludos en WhatsApp

Los 10 tipos de vino que dejaron una huella imborrable en 2022

El legado de Vivienne Westwood: 13 looks icónicos del punk más chic

El lenguaje del amor: cómo expresar afecto para tener relaciones más sólidas

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Economía mexicana se fortaleció con las remesas como eje principal, pero advierten riesgos para 2023

Economía mexicana se fortaleció con las remesas como eje principal, pero advierten riesgos para 2023

Carlos Zambrano se refirió a la chance de jugar en Alianza Lima tras dejar Boca Juniors

Tenochtitlan: si tienes alguno de estos apellidos, posiblemente eres descendiente de la nobleza mexica

Festividades y celebraciones en Perú durante enero 2023

Los famosos que fueron denunciados por presunto abuso o violencia sexual en 2022