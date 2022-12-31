ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/VATICAN CITY -- UPDATED DETAILS

Live view of St Peter's Square after death of former Pope Benedict

Start: 31 Dec 2022 09:39 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 10:48 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that former Pope Benedict has died.

Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

