ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/UKRAINE-KYIV

View of Kyiv central Square and Independence Square as 2023 begins
Start: 31 Dec 2022 21:05 GMT
End: 31 Dec 2022 22:05 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL BE MIXED WITH TWO LOCATIONS IN KYIV
KYIV, UKRAINE - Kyiv central square where main Christmas tree is installed. The Square empties an hour before midnight due to curfew. Elsewhere, Kyiv Independence Square will be covered in darkness on New Year's Eve.
SCHEDULE:
2100GMT - Curfew
2200GMT - Midnight / New Year in Kyiv
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Ukraine
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com