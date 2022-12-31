COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 31 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/UKRAINE-KYIV

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 31

31 de Diciembre de 2022

View of Kyiv central Square and Independence Square as 2023 begins

Start: 31 Dec 2022 21:05 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 22:05 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL BE MIXED WITH TWO LOCATIONS IN KYIV

KYIV, UKRAINE - Kyiv central square where main Christmas tree is installed. The Square empties an hour before midnight due to curfew. Elsewhere, Kyiv Independence Square will be covered in darkness on New Year's Eve.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Curfew

2200GMT - Midnight / New Year in Kyiv

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

