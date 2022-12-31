ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/UKRAINE-KYIV

View of Kyiv central Square and Independence Square as 2023 begins

Start: 31 Dec 2022 21:05 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 22:05 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT WILL BE MIXED WITH TWO LOCATIONS IN KYIV

KYIV, UKRAINE - Kyiv central square where main Christmas tree is installed. The Square empties an hour before midnight due to curfew. Elsewhere, Kyiv Independence Square will be covered in darkness on New Year's Eve.

SCHEDULE:

2100GMT - Curfew

2200GMT - Midnight / New Year in Kyiv

