ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 8775-PEOPLE-BARBARA WALTERS/FILE

TV journalist Barbara Walters dies aged 93

Start: 31 Dec 2022 03:05 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 03:07 GMT

UNITED STATES - File footage of TV journalist Barbara Walters' life and career, following her death on December 30 aged 93.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Part no use USA. Part no use CNN. Part no use VOA.

DIGITAL: Part no use digital.

Source: REUTERS / NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com