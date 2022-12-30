NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|35
|28
|4
|3
|59
|135
|78
|18-0-2
|10-4-1
|6-3-1
|Carolina
|35
|23
|6
|6
|52
|109
|90
|11-3-1
|12-3-5
|9-1-0
|Toronto
|35
|22
|7
|6
|50
|119
|88
|13-2-3
|9-5-3
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|116
|90
|10-9-1
|12-2-1
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|34
|22
|11
|1
|45
|121
|99
|14-4-1
|8-7-0
|8-5-0
|Washington
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|118
|106
|11-5-2
|9-8-3
|4-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|35
|19
|10
|6
|44
|119
|105
|10-3-4
|9-7-2
|5-2-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|21
|14
|2
|44
|119
|100
|12-6-0
|9-8-2
|9-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|117
|102
|8-7-4
|11-5-2
|4-6-0
|Detroit
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|106
|115
|8-6-3
|7-6-4
|3-6-2
|Buffalo
|33
|17
|14
|2
|36
|133
|112
|8-8-2
|9-6-0
|5-6-1
|Florida
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|121
|122
|9-5-3
|7-11-1
|5-3-1
|Ottawa
|35
|16
|16
|3
|35
|107
|111
|9-8-1
|7-8-2
|5-4-0
|Montreal
|36
|15
|18
|3
|33
|98
|129
|7-9-0
|8-9-3
|3-6-0
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|7-9-1
|4-8-6
|4-7-4
|Columbus
|34
|10
|22
|2
|22
|90
|137
|8-11-1
|2-11-1
|3-7-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|37
|22
|9
|6
|50
|136
|103
|10-4-3
|12-5-3
|8-2-3
|Vegas
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|126
|107
|10-9-0
|14-3-2
|5-5-2
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|47
|120
|96
|13-6-0
|9-7-1
|11-3-0
|Los Angeles
|38
|20
|12
|6
|46
|127
|134
|11-5-2
|9-7-4
|6-4-2
|Minnesota
|35
|20
|13
|2
|42
|112
|104
|11-7-1
|9-6-1
|6-3-0
|Calgary
|37
|17
|13
|7
|41
|114
|113
|10-7-2
|7-6-5
|7-3-2
|Seattle
|33
|18
|11
|4
|40
|115
|107
|9-7-2
|9-4-2
|7-3-2
|Colorado
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|103
|92
|9-5-2
|10-7-0
|8-3-1
|Edmonton
|36
|19
|15
|2
|40
|128
|123
|9-9-1
|10-6-1
|4-4-0
|St. Louis
|36
|17
|16
|3
|37
|112
|130
|7-7-2
|10-9-1
|4-4-1
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|124
|139
|7-9-1
|9-7-2
|10-2-0
|Nashville
|33
|14
|14
|5
|33
|84
|101
|8-6-3
|6-8-2
|4-5-3
|Arizona
|33
|12
|16
|5
|29
|95
|123
|6-3-2
|6-13-3
|1-2-2
|San Jose
|36
|11
|19
|6
|28
|110
|135
|4-10-5
|7-9-1
|2-6-5
|Anaheim
|36
|10
|22
|4
|24
|86
|148
|6-8-1
|4-14-3
|5-5-1
|Chicago
|34
|8
|22
|4
|20
|76
|128
|5-12-2
|3-10-2
|0-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
Boston 3, New Jersey 1
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 6, Detroit 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT
Florida 7, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1
St. Louis 3, Chicago 1
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2
Dallas 4, Minnesota 1
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.