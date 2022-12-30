COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 30 de Diciembre de 2022
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

30 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 18-0-2 10-4-1 6-3-1
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 11-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0
Toronto 35 22 7 6 50 119 88 13-2-3 9-5-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 10-9-1 12-2-1 5-5-1
Tampa Bay 34 22 11 1 45 121 99 14-4-1 8-7-0 8-5-0
Washington 38 20 13 5 45 118 106 11-5-2 9-8-3 4-2-1
Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 10-3-4 9-7-2 5-2-2
N.Y. Islanders 37 21 14 2 44 119 100 12-6-0 9-8-2 9-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 37 19 12 6 44 117 102 8-7-4 11-5-2 4-6-0
Detroit 34 15 12 7 37 106 115 8-6-3 7-6-4 3-6-2
Buffalo 33 17 14 2 36 133 112 8-8-2 9-6-0 5-6-1
Florida 36 16 16 4 36 121 122 9-5-3 7-11-1 5-3-1
Ottawa 35 16 16 3 35 107 111 9-8-1 7-8-2 5-4-0
Montreal 36 15 18 3 33 98 129 7-9-0 8-9-3 3-6-0
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4
Columbus 34 10 22 2 22 90 137 8-11-1 2-11-1 3-7-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Dallas 37 22 9 6 50 136 103 10-4-3 12-5-3 8-2-3
Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 126 107 10-9-0 14-3-2 5-5-2
Winnipeg 37 23 13 1 47 120 96 13-6-0 9-7-1 11-3-0
Los Angeles 38 20 12 6 46 127 134 11-5-2 9-7-4 6-4-2
Minnesota 35 20 13 2 42 112 104 11-7-1 9-6-1 6-3-0
Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 114 113 10-7-2 7-6-5 7-3-2
Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 115 107 9-7-2 9-4-2 7-3-2
Colorado 33 19 12 2 40 103 92 9-5-2 10-7-0 8-3-1
Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 9-9-1 10-6-1 4-4-0
St. Louis 36 17 16 3 37 112 130 7-7-2 10-9-1 4-4-1
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 124 139 7-9-1 9-7-2 10-2-0
Nashville 33 14 14 5 33 84 101 8-6-3 6-8-2 4-5-3
Arizona 33 12 16 5 29 95 123 6-3-2 6-13-3 1-2-2
San Jose 36 11 19 6 28 110 135 4-10-5 7-9-1 2-6-5
Anaheim 36 10 22 4 24 86 148 6-8-1 4-14-3 5-5-1
Chicago 34 8 22 4 20 76 128 5-12-2 3-10-2 0-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

Boston 3, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 6, Detroit 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 3, OT

Florida 7, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Rangers 1, SO

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 2

Dallas 4, Minnesota 1

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 8 p.m.

