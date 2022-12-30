COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZELENSKIY-ADDRESS

REUTERS

DEC 30

30 de Diciembre de 2022

Zelenskiy addresses the nation on New Year's Eve

Start: 31 Dec 2022 22:00 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 22:30 GMT

KYIV, UKRAINE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the nation on New Year's Eve as country drags into 11th month of war.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Zelenskiy address

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: UKRAINIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / UKRAINIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

