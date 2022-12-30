ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/TAIWAN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
30 de Diciembre de 2022

Taiwan President gives new year message

Start: 01 Jan 2023 00:25 GMT

End: 01 Jan 2023 01:00 GMT

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives her traditional new year message.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - speech starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen courtesy "Taiwan Presidential Office")

DIGITAL: Must on-screen courtesy "Taiwan Presidential Office")

Source: TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

