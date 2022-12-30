ADVISORY --FLASH--9634-ROMANIA-HUMAN TRAFFICKING/ANDREW TATE-LAWYER

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days' detention
Start: 30 Dec 2022 20:33 GMT
End: 30 Dec 2022 20:35 GMT
BUCHAREST - Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days' detention
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Must on screen courtesy DIGI24 / No use Romania
DIGITAL: Must on screen courtesy DIGI24 / No use Romania
Source: DIGI24
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Romania
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ROMANIAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com