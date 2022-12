Pele's hairdresser and friend remembers the soccer icon

Start: 30 Dec 2022 17:15 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2022 17:21 GMT

SANTOS - 'Hope God takes care of him'- Soccer Legend Pele's hairdresser and friend remembers the icon.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / POTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com