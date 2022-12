Outgoing Brazil president Bolsonaro addresses nation

Start: 30 Dec 2022 13:19 GMT

End: 30 Dec 2022 14:19 GMT

BRASILIA: Outgoing Brazil president Bolsonaro addresses nation, on eve of his departure, and following the death of Pele.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PRESIDENTIAL HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / PORTUGUESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com