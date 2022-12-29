COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
AHL Glance

29 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 6 2 1 47 89 71
Providence 29 16 6 5 2 39 82 78
Bridgeport 30 14 10 5 1 34 105 101
WB/Scranton 26 13 8 2 3 31 75 64
Lehigh Valley 28 14 11 2 1 31 83 85
Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88
Springfield 30 12 13 1 4 29 84 88
Hartford 29 11 13 1 4 27 80 95

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 29 19 8 1 1 40 102 89
Rochester 26 15 9 1 1 32 87 87
Syracuse 27 13 10 2 2 30 102 96
Utica 26 12 9 4 1 29 86 85
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109
Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 96 112
Laval 30 11 15 3 1 26 103 115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78
Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75
Rockford 29 16 10 1 2 35 105 94
Milwaukee 28 16 10 0 2 34 100 83
Iowa 29 12 13 2 2 28 88 98
Chicago 27 10 14 3 0 23 80 110
Grand Rapids 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 112

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 29 18 9 2 0 38 87 73
Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67
Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76
Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87
Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92
Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64
San Jose 30 13 16 0 1 27 79 104
Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82
Bakersfield 27 11 15 1 0 23 74 84
San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday's Games

Hershey 1, Providence 0

Iowa 5, Colorado 3

Laval 6, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 5

Rochester 5, Utica 4

Springfield 7, Hartford 4

Toronto 4, Belleville 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.

