AHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|89
|71
|Providence
|29
|16
|6
|5
|2
|39
|82
|78
|Bridgeport
|30
|14
|10
|5
|1
|34
|105
|101
|WB/Scranton
|26
|13
|8
|2
|3
|31
|75
|64
|Lehigh Valley
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|83
|85
|Charlotte
|28
|14
|11
|2
|1
|31
|79
|88
|Springfield
|30
|12
|13
|1
|4
|29
|84
|88
|Hartford
|29
|11
|13
|1
|4
|27
|80
|95
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|1
|1
|40
|102
|89
|Rochester
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|87
|87
|Syracuse
|27
|13
|10
|2
|2
|30
|102
|96
|Utica
|26
|12
|9
|4
|1
|29
|86
|85
|Cleveland
|26
|12
|11
|1
|2
|27
|100
|109
|Belleville
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|96
|112
|Laval
|30
|11
|15
|3
|1
|26
|103
|115
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|29
|17
|7
|3
|2
|39
|109
|78
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|85
|75
|Rockford
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|105
|94
|Milwaukee
|28
|16
|10
|0
|2
|34
|100
|83
|Iowa
|29
|12
|13
|2
|2
|28
|88
|98
|Chicago
|27
|10
|14
|3
|0
|23
|80
|110
|Grand Rapids
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|81
|112
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|29
|18
|9
|2
|0
|38
|87
|73
|Calgary
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|104
|67
|Coachella Valley
|26
|17
|6
|3
|0
|37
|95
|76
|Abbotsford
|27
|16
|9
|1
|1
|34
|98
|87
|Tucson
|28
|14
|10
|4
|0
|32
|97
|92
|Ontario
|25
|15
|9
|0
|1
|31
|73
|64
|San Jose
|30
|13
|16
|0
|1
|27
|79
|104
|Henderson
|30
|11
|17
|0
|2
|24
|75
|82
|Bakersfield
|27
|11
|15
|1
|0
|23
|74
|84
|San Diego
|29
|7
|22
|0
|0
|14
|76
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3
Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1
Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday's Games
Hershey 1, Providence 0
Iowa 5, Colorado 3
Laval 6, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 5
Rochester 5, Utica 4
Springfield 7, Hartford 4
Toronto 4, Belleville 2
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.