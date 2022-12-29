ADVISORY TENNIS-AUSOPEN/DJOKOVIC

Djokovic holds news conference in Australia a year after deportation

Start: 29 Dec 2022 05:50 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic holds a news conference in Adelaide after returning to Australia nearly a year after he was deported.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT Press conference is scheduled to start (after training)

0550 – 0630 GMT (estimated in & out time)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Australia

DIGITAL: No use Australia / .com.au internet sites / any internet site of any Australia based media organisations or mobile platforms / Australian NVO clients / smh.com.au / news.com.au

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Sports

Audio: CHANNEL 1 – NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 – NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com