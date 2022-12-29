COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY POPE-BENEDICT/ VATICAN CITY

Por

REUTERS

y

DEC 29

29 de Diciembre de 2022

Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica

Start: 29 Dec 2022 06:48 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2022 12:00 GMT

VATICAN CITY - Live view of St Peter's Square and St Peter's Basilica following news that Pope Francis asked for prayers for former pope Benedict, saying he is "very sick".

Benedict, 95, in 2013 became the first pope in some 600 years to resign. He has been living in the Vatican since then.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: VATICAN MEDIA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Vatican City

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Un cantante, un marqués, un ministro y un Nobel: los amores rotos de Isabel Preysler, “la reina de los corazones”

Los imprescindibles de Debora Plager: desde maquillajes y auriculares a un botiquín

Estos son los candidatos más fuertes de la oposición para enfrentar a la 4T en el Edomex en 2023

