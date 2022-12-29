ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/CHINA-HONGKONG

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
29 de Diciembre de 2022

Hong Kong celebrates New Year's Eve with a light show

Start: 31 Dec 2022 15:40 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2022 16:10 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong welcomes in the New Year with a light show at the Victoria Harbour. The front of the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will be transformed into a giant clock face counting down the final 30 seconds of 2022. A multimedia show will light up the sky when the clock ticks to midnight.

SCHEDULE:

1545GMT - show begins (all the music and performances are copyrights free)

1555-1610GMT - light show

RUNDOWN:

1545GMT - LIVE PERFORMANCES: With the iconic Hong Kong skyline as a backdrop, the exuberant celebration will begin with a succession of live performances on the Viewing Deck of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, including internationally acclaimed pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang) and drummers from the Gekko Taiko.

1558GMT - ANIMATION: Online and TV audiences can get prepared for the countdown moments with a 3D animation celebrating the city's diversity and dynamics as the short film hypes up the countdown ambience with rhythmic drumming, dancing fires and exciting music.

1559:30GMT - LIVE COUNTDOWN CLOCK: At thirty seconds to midnight, the eyes of the audiences will be on Victoria Harbour as the facing façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) is transformed into a giant clock face counting down the last 30 seconds of 2022. As the clocks ticks over to midnight, a multimedia show will light up the sky.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only / all the music and performances are copyrights free

DIGITAL: For editorial use only / all the music and performances are copyrights free

Source: HKTB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

