ADVISORY ISRAELI-POLITICS/PROTEST

Jueves 29 de Diciembre de 2022
29 de Diciembre de 2022

JERUSALEM- Israeli left-wing and centrist activists as well as other protesters gathered in front of Israeli Knesset to protest against the inauguration of Netanyahu’s new government.

