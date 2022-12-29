ADVISORY ISRAELI-POLITICS/PROTEST

Israeli protesters gathered in front of Israeli Knesset
Start: 29 Dec 2022 09:51 GMT
End: 29 Dec 2022 09:51 GMT
JERUSALEM- Israeli left-wing and centrist activists as well as other protesters gathered in front of Israeli Knesset to protest against the inauguration of Netanyahu’s new government.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com