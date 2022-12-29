ADVISORY ISRAEL-POLITICS/GOVERNMENT-SWEARING IN

New Israeli government sworn in as Netanyahu returns.
Start: 29 Dec 2022 14:03 GMT
End: 29 Dec 2022 15:03 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israel's new right-wing government expected to be sworn in after weeks of unexpectedly tough coalition negotiations following prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu's comprehensive Nov. 1 election win. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has vowed to govern for all Israelis but the hardline religious and nationalist pro-settler parties whose support he depends on have demanded a significant slice of power on issues from law and order to expanding settlements in the West Bank and limiting gay rights.
