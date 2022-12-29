ADVISORY 8231-PEOPLE-VIVIENNEWESTWOOD/

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Start: 29 Dec 2022 21:35 GMT

End: 29 Dec 2022 21:45 GMT

LONDON - As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday (December 29) at the age of 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names.

