ADVISORY 8231-PEOPLE-VIVIENNEWESTWOOD/

Jueves 29 de Diciembre de 2022
29 de Diciembre de 2022

LONDON - As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday (December 29) at the age of 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names.

