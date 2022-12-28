COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Scottish Results

28 de Diciembre de 2022

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Tuesday's Match

Aberdeen 2, Rangers 3

Wednesday's Match

Celtic 2, Livingston FC 1

Friday's Matches

Ross County 0, Rangers 1

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 2

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 3, Aberdeen 1

Dundee United 2, Hearts 2

Hibernian FC 4, Livingston FC 0

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United 3, Ross County 0

Kilmarnock 2, Aberdeen 1

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

Rangers 3, Motherwell 0

St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 3

Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 4

Monday's Matches

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 8:30 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Rangers, 11 a.m.

