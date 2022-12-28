Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Match
Aberdeen 2, Rangers 3
Wednesday's Match
Celtic 2, Livingston FC 1
Friday's Matches
Ross County 0, Rangers 1
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 2
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 3, Aberdeen 1
Dundee United 2, Hearts 2
Hibernian FC 4, Livingston FC 0
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United 3, Ross County 0
Kilmarnock 2, Aberdeen 1
Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1
Rangers 3, Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 3
Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 4
Monday's Matches
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Celtic vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 8:30 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Rangers, 11 a.m.