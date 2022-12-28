NHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|34
|27
|4
|3
|57
|132
|77
|Toronto
|34
|21
|7
|6
|48
|111
|82
|Tampa Bay
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|115
|97
|Detroit
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|98
|105
|Buffalo
|32
|16
|14
|2
|34
|127
|109
|Florida
|35
|15
|16
|4
|34
|114
|120
|Ottawa
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|103
|108
|Montreal
|34
|15
|16
|3
|33
|95
|118
Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|35
|23
|6
|6
|52
|109
|90
|New Jersey
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|115
|87
|Washington
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|115
|102
|Pittsburgh
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|115
|100
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|12
|5
|43
|116
|100
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|20
|14
|2
|42
|117
|99
|Philadelphia
|35
|11
|17
|7
|29
|90
|119
|Columbus
|33
|10
|21
|2
|22
|89
|135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|35
|20
|9
|6
|46
|125
|99
|Winnipeg
|34
|21
|12
|1
|43
|111
|88
|Colorado
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Minnesota
|33
|19
|12
|2
|40
|106
|95
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|16
|2
|34
|105
|124
|Nashville
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|82
|98
|Arizona
|32
|11
|16
|5
|27
|87
|117
|Chicago
|33
|8
|21
|4
|20
|75
|125
Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|36
|24
|11
|1
|49
|122
|100
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|121
|128
|Seattle
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|113
|104
|Calgary
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|110
|109
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|126
|122
|Vancouver
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|114
|129
|San Jose
|35
|11
|18
|6
|28
|108
|129
|Anaheim
|35
|9
|22
|4
|22
|83
|146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 3, Chicago 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1
Buffalo at Columbus, ppd
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.