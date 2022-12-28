NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 34 27 4 3 57 132 77 18-0-2 9-4-1 6-3-1 Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 13-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1 Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0 Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 8-5-3 7-11-1 4-3-1 Ottawa 34 15 16 3 33 103 108 9-8-1 6-8-2 5-4-0 Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118 7-9-0 8-7-3 3-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 11-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0 New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 10-8-1 12-2-1 5-5-1 Washington 37 20 13 4 44 115 102 11-5-1 9-8-3 4-2-1 Pittsburgh 34 19 10 5 43 115 100 10-3-3 9-7-2 5-2-2 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 12 5 43 116 100 8-7-4 11-5-1 4-6-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 20 14 2 42 117 99 11-6-0 9-8-2 8-4-0 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135 8-11-1 2-10-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99 10-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 12-5-0 9-7-1 11-2-0 Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84 9-5-2 10-6-0 8-2-1 Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 11-6-1 8-6-1 5-2-0 St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124 6-7-1 10-9-1 3-4-1 Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98 8-5-3 6-8-2 4-4-3 Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117 5-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2 Chicago 33 8 21 4 20 75 125 5-12-2 3-9-2 0-8-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100 10-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1 Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128 10-5-2 9-7-4 5-4-2 Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 9-6-2 9-4-2 7-2-2 Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109 10-6-2 6-6-5 6-2-2 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122 9-9-1 9-6-1 3-4-0 Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129 6-9-1 9-6-2 9-2-0 San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 4-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5 Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146 5-8-1 4-14-3 4-5-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 3, Chicago 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.