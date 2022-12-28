COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

28 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 34 27 4 3 57 132 77 18-0-2 9-4-1 6-3-1
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 11-3-1 12-3-5 9-1-0
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82 13-2-3 8-5-3 5-1-1
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87 10-8-1 12-2-1 5-5-1
Washington 37 20 13 4 44 115 102 11-5-1 9-8-3 4-2-1
Pittsburgh 34 19 10 5 43 115 100 10-3-3 9-7-2 5-2-2
N.Y. Rangers 36 19 12 5 43 116 100 8-7-4 11-5-1 4-6-0
N.Y. Islanders 36 20 14 2 42 117 99 11-6-0 9-8-2 8-4-0
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97 12-4-1 8-7-0 7-5-0
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105 8-6-3 6-5-4 3-5-2
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 7-8-2 9-6-0 4-6-1
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 8-5-3 7-11-1 4-3-1
Ottawa 34 15 16 3 33 103 108 9-8-1 6-8-2 5-4-0
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118 7-9-0 8-7-3 3-4-0
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 7-9-1 4-8-6 4-7-4
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135 8-11-1 2-10-1 3-6-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100 10-9-0 14-2-1 5-4-1
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99 10-4-3 10-5-3 6-2-3
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128 10-5-2 9-7-4 5-4-2
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88 12-5-0 9-7-1 11-2-0
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104 9-6-2 9-4-2 7-2-2
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84 9-5-2 10-6-0 8-2-1
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95 11-6-1 8-6-1 5-2-0
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 110 109 10-6-2 6-6-5 6-2-2
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122 9-9-1 9-6-1 3-4-0
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124 6-7-1 10-9-1 3-4-1
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98 8-5-3 6-8-2 4-4-3
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129 6-9-1 9-6-2 9-2-0
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129 4-10-5 7-8-1 2-5-5
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117 5-3-2 6-13-3 0-2-2
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 83 146 5-8-1 4-14-3 4-5-1
Chicago 33 8 21 4 20 75 125 5-12-2 3-9-2 0-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 3, Chicago 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Tras la obtención del Mundial, Argentina se afirmó como la Selección más ganadora del planeta: cuántos títulos le lleva a Brasil

Las ocasiones en que la Selección Mexicana se agrandó contra potencias en los mundiales

Timothy Weah: de ser hijo de un ganador del Balón de Oro a convertirse en el rostro del nuevo equipo de EEUU

Entre goles y tiros: la provincia más violenta de Ecuador es la cuna de Enner Valencia

Djokovic venció a Casper Ruud y se quedó con el Masters de tenis: el récord de Federer que igualó y los millones de dólares que embolsó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

A los 31 años murió el nieto de Bob Marley, Joseph “Jo” Mersa Marley

A los 31 años murió el nieto de Bob Marley, Joseph “Jo” Mersa Marley

El accidente del rodaje de “Lágrimas Del Sol” que le habría provocado afasia a Bruce Willis

Kim Kardashian lloró por la paternidad compartida con Kanye West y externó su miedo por sus futuros novios

Brian May reveló cómo Freddie Mercury guió la grabación de “Face it Alone”, la última canción lanzada por Queen

Kim Kardashian lloró al hablar sobre la crianza compartida de sus hijos junto a Kanye West: “Es realmente difícil”

TENDENCIAS

Debate global por los alimentos con menor huella de carbono: la ciencia estudia qué etiquetado puede salvar al planeta

Debate global por los alimentos con menor huella de carbono: la ciencia estudia qué etiquetado puede salvar al planeta

El Ministerio de Salud salió a hacer aclaraciones sobre el uso y alcance de las recetas digitalizadas

Cambio en las recetas electrónicas: crecen el malestar y los problemas en el acceso a los medicamentos

Recomendaciones para evitar que los niños caigan en trampas en internet durante vacaciones

Top 5 de artistas latinos que prefirieron plataformas streaming para mostrar sus conciertos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

No hay disponibilidad hotelera: la Feria de Cali desbordó la oferta de la ciudad

No hay disponibilidad hotelera: la Feria de Cali desbordó la oferta de la ciudad

General PNP Javier Gallardo fue detenido luego de dar entrevista en canal de TV

Al Fondo Hay Sitio: el regreso de Claudia Llanos y otros misterios que quedaron en suspenso en el último capítulo

Carlos Bremer declaró por qué Canelo Álvarez no pelea en México

Violencia intrafamiliar aumentó un 19,8 % en 2022, según Medicina Legal