THROUGH DECEMBER 27
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|23
|1331
|43
|1.94
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|1.94
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|30
|2.20
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1449
|56
|2.32
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|12
|719
|28
|2.34
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|2.34
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|26
|1560
|62
|2.38
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|22
|1247
|50
|2.41
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|22
|1145
|46
|2.41
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|26
|1479
|60
|2.43
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|1630
|67
|2.47
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|24
|1453
|60
|2.48
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|58
|2.53
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|13
|675
|29
|2.58
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|17
|968
|42
|2.60
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|9
|529
|23
|2.61
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|2.65
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|13
|746
|33
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|12
|722
|32
|2.66
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|20
|1082
|48
|2.66
___
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|23
|1331
|19
|1
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|1630
|17
|6
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|26
|1560
|16
|9
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|25
|1502
|16
|9
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|26
|1479
|15
|5
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|24
|1453
|15
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|23
|1387
|15
|4
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|23
|1282
|14
|5
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|13
|9
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|26
|1497
|12
|11
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1449
|12
|11
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|23
|1367
|12
|6
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|21
|1223
|12
|7
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|22
|1145
|12
|4
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1534
|11
|10
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1472
|11
|9
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|22
|1300
|11
|9
|1
|Spencer Martin
|Vancouver
|19
|1091
|11
|5
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|11
|3
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|27
|1555
|10
|11
|6
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|24
|1438
|10
|9
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|22
|1247
|10
|9
|2
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|17
|968
|10
|4
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|10
|1
|4
___
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|23
|1331
|43
|632
|.936
|19
|1
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|28
|361
|.928
|10
|1
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|26
|1560
|62
|785
|.927
|16
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1449
|56
|698
|.926
|12
|11
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|12
|719
|28
|347
|.925
|8
|2
|2
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|13
|746
|33
|392
|.922
|7
|4
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|24
|1453
|60
|704
|.921
|15
|7
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|22
|1247
|50
|577
|.920
|10
|9
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|30
|346
|.920
|11
|3
|0
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|14
|821
|32
|369
|.920
|8
|5
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|26
|1479
|60
|680
|.919
|15
|5
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|702
|31
|350
|.919
|8
|3
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|23
|1387
|64
|717
|.918
|15
|4
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1375
|58
|638
|.917
|13
|9
|1
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|8
|388
|18
|198
|.917
|4
|2
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|22
|1300
|61
|662
|.916
|11
|9
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|20
|1082
|48
|520
|.915
|9
|8
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|1630
|67
|723
|.915
|17
|6
|4
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|11
|656
|31
|331
|.914
|4
|6
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1534
|72
|766
|.914
|11
|10
|5
___
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|26
|1560
|3
|16
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|1449
|3
|12
|11
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|23
|1367
|3
|12
|6
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|22
|1247
|3
|10
|9
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|15
|864
|3
|10
|1
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|25
|1502
|2
|16
|9
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|26
|1497
|2
|12
|11
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|26
|1479
|2
|15
|5
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|24
|1453
|2
|15
|7
|2
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|24
|1438
|2
|10
|9
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|23
|1331
|2
|19
|1
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|22
|1145
|2
|12
|4
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|14
|819
|2
|11
|3
|0