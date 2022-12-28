English Results

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Monday's Matches

Brentford 2, Tottenham 2

Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3

Everton 1, Wolverhampton 2

Leicester 0, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Brighton 3

Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3

Arsenal 3, West Ham 1

Tuesday's Matches

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man United 3, Nottingham Forest 0

Wednesday's Match

Leeds 1, Man City 3

Friday's Matches

West Ham vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Everton, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2:45 p.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 2:45 p.m.

Leicester vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Man United vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Leeds vs. West Ham, 2:45 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Chelsea vs. Man City, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Wednesday's Match

Coventry 1, West Brom 0

Monday's Matches

Watford 0, Millwall 2

Sunderland 2, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, West Brom 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 4, Wigan 1

Preston 1, Huddersfield 2

Rotherham 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield United 3, Coventry 1

Cardiff 0, QPR 0

Luton Town 2, Norwich 1

Tuesday's Matches

Reading 2, Swansea 1

Burnley 3, Birmingham 0

Thursday's Matches

QPR vs. Luton Town, 1 p.m.

Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Norwich vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.

England League One

Monday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 1, Barnsley 1

Burton Albion 3, Lincoln 0

Cambridge United 2, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Peterborough 1

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 1

Exeter 0, Portsmouth 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 3, Oxford United 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Wycombe 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Tuesday's Match

Bolton 0, Derby 0

Thursday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Derby vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Match

Northampton 2, Carlisle 1

Monday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle 1, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Sutton United 2

Gillingham 0, Colchester 1

Harrogate Town 3, Grimsby Town 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 1

Rochdale 1, Hartlepool 2

Salford 1, Barrow 1

Stockport County 2, Crewe 0

Swindon 1, Walsall 2

Tranmere 3, Doncaster 0

Tuesday's Match

Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0

Thursday's Matches

Crewe vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.

Barrow vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Walsall vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.

Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Newport County vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Bradford vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Barrow vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Salford vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

England National League

Tuesday's Matches

Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Chesterfield vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Wednesday's Match

Wrexham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Monday's Matches

Aldershot 1, Woking 2

Altrincham 2, Halifax Town 1

Barnet 2, Boreham Wood 1

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Maidstone United FC 0

Dorking Wanderers 1, Eastleigh 1

Notts County 4, Oldham 1

Scunthorpe 1, Chesterfield 2

Southend 0, Bromley 1

Torquay United 1, Yeovil 1

Wealdstone 3, Maidenhead United 2

Wrexham 5, Solihull Moors 0

York City FC 0, Gateshead FC 3

Sunday's Matches

Bromley vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Monday's Matches

Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Gateshead FC vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.

Maidstone United FC vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd

Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Dorking Wanderers vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd

York City FC vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.

Aldershot vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

