Miércoles 28 de Diciembre de 2022
AHL Glance

27 de Diciembre de 2022

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 30 21 6 2 1 45 88 71
Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 82 77
Bridgeport 29 14 10 5 0 33 100 95
WB/Scranton 26 13 8 2 3 31 75 64
Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88
Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 77 80
Hartford 28 11 12 1 4 27 76 88
Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 77 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 28 18 8 1 1 38 98 87
Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83
Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90
Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80
Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109
Belleville 28 12 14 2 0 26 94 108
Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78
Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75
Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79
Rockford 28 15 10 1 2 33 101 93
Iowa 28 11 13 2 2 26 83 95
Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108
Chicago 26 9 14 3 0 21 76 107

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68
Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67
Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76
Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87
Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92
Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64
San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99
Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82
Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83
San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 3, Belleville 2

Tuesday's Games

Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3

Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

